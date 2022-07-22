Bert Newton’s death in October 2021 sent shockwaves through the Australian entertainment industry.
Whether you grew up watching him on the silver screen or found him to be a familiar, grandfather figure, the name Albert “Bert” Watson Newton AM MBE means something different to every Australian.
The veteran TV presenter made his small-screen debut in 1957 working alongside Graham Kennedy on In Melbourne Tonight and from that moment, he dominated every era of television.
Keep scrolling to look back at Bert’s stellar career and wonderful life.
Bert cemented his TV-star status on The Don Lane Show in the 1970s.
He was the host of New Faces through the ’70s.
Bert tied the knot with Patti McGrath in 1974.
Bert (who appears here with Don Lane) won his first Gold Logie in 1979.
With legendary boxer Muhammad Ali at the Logies in 1979.
“People forget that Patti won a Logie a long time before I did,” Bert told TV WEEK.
Patti was always there by Bert’s side.
Bert went on to win the Gold Logie in 1981, 1982 and 1984.
Australia’s golden couple!
1981: Bert, Patti and Graham Kennedy at the TV WEEK Logie Awards.
At the 1984 Logies with Dame Edna Everage and Prime Minister Bob Hawke.
Patti Newton presents the inaugural Bert Newton Award at the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards
In 1989, Bert began hosting The Bert Newton Show.
In 1992, Bert began hosting Good Morning Australia.
Bert entered semi-retirement in 2014.
Bert and Patti are parents of Matt and Lauren. Lauren and husband Matt Welsh have six children – Sam, Eva, Lola, Monty, Perla and Alby.
Bert leaves behind six beloved grandchildren.
At the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards, Patti took to the stage to present the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter to winner Hamish Blake. The award was renamed to honour the late TV legend’s life and legacy. Bert, who won the Gold Logie four times, was the unofficial face of the coveted awards night for decades.
“I actually didn’t think I was going to be able to do this tonight, because it is still very raw and I will never get over him not being here. But I know he is with me. And here. But I know he is with me,” Patti told the crowd.
The inaugural Bert Newton Award was introduced to recognise the late icon’s brilliance and contribution to Australian television. Bert Newton was the ultimate Australian TV presenter and entertainer; a Logies Hall of Fame inductee, winner of four Gold Logie Awards and the host of TV’s most prestigious night 20 times.