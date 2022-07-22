Bert Newton’s death in October 2021 sent shockwaves through the Australian entertainment industry.

Whether you grew up watching him on the silver screen or found him to be a familiar, grandfather figure, the name Albert “Bert” Watson Newton AM MBE means something different to every Australian.

The veteran TV presenter made his small-screen debut in 1957 working alongside Graham Kennedy on In Melbourne Tonight and from that moment, he dominated every era of television.

Keep scrolling to look back at Bert’s stellar career and wonderful life.

