Some of our favourite characters from the original Sex And The City series have returned to the glamorous streets of New York City to begin filming And Just Like That season three.

Fans will be welcomed with a brand-new season of iconic fashion moments from Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes. But some leaked photos and videos of the cast have stirred some questions among the fan community.

(Credit: Getty)

In September, leaked footage of Aidan and Carrie having a heated discussion was shared to TikTok. While the full dialogue couldn’t be heard, we can vaguely hear Carrie say: “I told you that meant nothing.”

And in traditional Sex And The City Carrie fashion, she stormed off from the argument with Aidan running after her.

So what has the perpetually confused writer gone and done now?

Photos of the cast were leaked online. (Credit: Getty)

The first photos to be leaked was in late July, where the cast – including Sarah-Jessica Parker, John Corbett (Aiden Shaw), Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone, and Evan Handler – were all dressed suspiciously in black clothing.

The odd attire – considering And Just Like That is known for its bold fashion statements – has led fans to believe a funeral scene was being filmed.

But which character’s storyline ends in a casket?

Shortly before these photos were shared, Kim Cattrall confirmed the heartbreaking news that she would not be doing another cameo for season three.

The cast are suspiciously all dressed in black. (Credit: Getty)

“Aw that’s so kind, but I’m not,” Kim responded after being asked by Life & Style.

In season two, Kim reprised her legendary role as Samantha Jones for an incredibly short cameo that barely lasted two minutes.

Her refusal to return has led fans to believe Samantha’s storyline has come to an end. With one Twitter user writing: “When the alleged Samantha return is a single shot of her in an open casket with a killer mug.”

Another fan theory suggests the funeral could be for David Eisenberg who plays the loveable Steve, after he was nowhere to be seen among the leaked photos.

However, if the characters death was someone close to the main protagonists – why are they all so smiley on set?

As of yet, the cast and crew of And Just Like That have not commented on fan theories and we doubt they will until the episode airs.

