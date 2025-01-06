Get ready And Just Like That… fans, season three of the hit show is officially underway! Lead cast member Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the exciting news in May 2024.

The Sex and the City spinoff series has been a huge success with viewers treated to more iconic outfits and memorable moments.

Charlotte, Carrie and Miranda are returning to our screens once again. (Image: Getty)

SJP confirmed season three of the beloved show was officially in production in 2024, with a photo of the season’s first episode script to Instagram.

“Here. We. Go. X, SJ,” the actress, who portrays Carrie Bradshaw, wrote in her post where she tagged fellow cast members Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, aka Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.

To get you excited for season three, here’s everything you need to know.

Sarah Jessica Parker filming in 2024. (Image: Getty)

Who is in the cast of And Just Like That season 3?

In Sarah Jessica Parker’s announcement post, the 59-year-old confirmed that Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Katerina Tannenbaum, Evan Handler and Mario Cantone would all be reprising their roles in season three of And Just Like That….

Additionally, it’s confirmed that comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell will be joining the show, portraying new character – Mary. At this stage we have no information on who Mary is, or what her relation to Carrie will be – stay tuned.

Unfortunately, not all cast members will return for the upcoming instalment. Sources have spoken to the Daily Mail claiming that Sara Ramirez, who portrays Miranda’s former love interest Che Diaz, will not be featuring in season three.

“Che brought nothing to the show anymore… After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying,” the source said.

There are also rumours that Karen Pittman, who stars as Dr Nya Wallace, won’t be returning to And Just Like That… due to conflicting schedules as a result of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Kim Cattrall, aka Samantha Jones, has also confirmed she won’t be making a cameo in season three of the show.

“Aw that’s so kind but I’m not,” she wrote on X in response to a fan’s theory that she would be returning.

All of the lead cast members are returning for season three. (Image: Getty)

When is season 3 of And Just Like That being released?

Unfortunately, there’s currently very little information about when season three of And Just Like That… will hit our screens.

However, it has been reported that the beloved show’s newest instalment will arrive some time in 2025.

Though the timeline is vague, fans can rest assured that production is underway.

What is the plot of And Just Like That season 3?

Season two of And Just Like That… concluded with the highly anticipated reunion between Carrie and Samantha Jones.

The old friends had one final phone call in Carrie’s iconic New York apartment before the character moves to a new home with Aidan Shaw.

The final episode ended on somewhat of a cliff-hanger, with fans left with many questions about Carrie and Aidan’s future as a couple.

Leading viewers to speculate about where the plot will go in season three, though no details have been confirmed as of yet.

SJP and Sarita Choudhury looking fabulous while filming this year. (Image: Getty)

Where can you watch season 3 of And Just Like That in Australia?

Although season three is still a while away, fans of the show can relive every moment from the past two seasons of And Just Like That… on Foxtel Now and BINGE.

Not only that, but you can also stream the original Sex and the City series on both Foxtel Now and BINGE as well!

Stream And Just Like That… on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7 day free trial. Subscribe now.

What is the SATC podcast?

In early 2025, Kristin Davis announced a new Sex and the City-themed podcast titled Are You a Charlotte? The podcast will premiere on January 13, 2025, to share “untold stories and all the behind-the-scenes.”

“In 1997, actress Kristin Davis’ life was forever changed when she took on the role of Charlotte York in Sex and the City,” the podcast description read. “As we watched Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte navigate relationships in NYC, the show helped push once unacceptable conversation topics out of the shadows and altered the narrative around women and sex.”

Kristen affirmed Are You a Charlotte? is available for listening “wherever you listen to podcasts.”

