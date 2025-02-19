Sarah Jessica Parker is an American actress known and loved for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic series Sex and the City.

While her character Carrie doesn’t have kids in the show, in real life SJP is the mother of three children whom she shares with her husband, Matthew Broderick.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were married in 1997. (Image: Getty)

Sarah and Matthew have been married since 1997, and welcomed their kids in the years following.

Their eldest is a son named James Wilkie who was born on 28 October 2002, and they also share two twin girls: Tabitha Hodge and Marion “Loretta” Elwell who were born on 22 June 2009.

The family made a rare public appearance at the “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” Broadway Opening Night in 2017. (Image: Getty)

SJP and Matthew have largely kept their children out of the public eye, with the kids rarely appearing on red carpets with their parents, only for special occasions.

However, James recently posted on his Instagram page where he uploaded a photo of himself with his dad. People were quick to draw similarities between a now-grown up James and his mother in terms of appearance. James certainly seems to have inherited Sarah’s blue eyes, light hair and incredible bone structure.

James also acted alongside his father in the show Elsbeth in 2025.



“What a thrill it was to work side by side with my dad — who also happens to be my favourite actor!,” James told People. “The whole experience of working on Elsbeth was beyond exciting and I am very grateful to the producers for giving me this opportunity!”

Photos of the Broderick family may be rare, but when we are treated to new pictures we can’t help but notice the similarities between the kids and their famous parents.

Sarah Jessica Parker has described her life with three kids as “unpredictable”.

Speaking with People in 2018, SJP said: “Our lives are unpredictable, and we’re not always here when we want to be […] But I’m proud that our children talk to us in the way they do. I’m glad they’re curious people.”

The last time Sarah and Matthew were joined by all three of their children on the red carpet was in December 2022, when they attended the premiere of the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. The Parker-Broderick clan were all smiles as they entered the venue together.

The family were most recently seen at an event in December 2022. (Image: Getty)

As mentioned, there aren’t too many photos of the family, but as the kids grow up they may become more comfortable with their parents’ public lifestyle and share more glimpses into their lives in future.

