Some of the celebrity couples we want to know the most about are – more often than not – the ones that are the most private, including Australian sweetheart Margot Robbie and her British film producer husband, Tom Ackerley.
Despite a life in the spotlight, Margot and Tom rarely discuss their relationship publicly aside from the odd interview, being spotted in public and adorable red carpet pictures.
The pair were destined to collide given their careers in the entertainment industry, first meeting in 2013 on the set of Suite Francaise – a World War II drama film. Tom was an assistant director while Margot starred as Celine.
They began dating the following year and even went into business together with Margot’s childhood friend Sophia Kerr and Tom’s colleague Josey McNamara to found LuckyChap Entertainment.
LuckyChap Entertainment has produced award-winning movies including I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman and Barbie.
In December 2016, the couple secretly married in a private ceremony on Australia’s Gold Coast.
Rumours of the wedding began to swirl when Margot donned a t-shirt that read “Say ‘I Do’ Down Under.” The Aussie actress later confirmed the news to a now deactivated Instagram account with a picture of her pear-shaped ring.
“Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better,” she told Porter in 2018.
For Margot, Tom has become her grounding presence when anxiety overwhelms her. In a 2021 interview with Mirror, Margot revealed her fear while reprising her role as Harley Quinn for the Suicide Squad sequel.
“Even though Harley [Quinn] is a character I have played before, I still got scared before shooting because I’m always nervous to start any job,” she said.
“I have this complete crisis of faith and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not even good at acting, and I can’t do this.’ Every time I do a movie, I turn to my husband, and I’m like, ‘I don’t think I can do this.’ He says something like, ‘You do this every time. You’ll be fine.'”
The lovebirds continue to lead a private life, however, following the Barbie press tour they packed on the PDA while enjoying a relaxing holiday in Greece. And while fans went mad for these photos, it was the pictures of Margot’s baby bump that truly sent the world into a frenzy.
The 34-year-old was spotted boarding a boat in Lake Como in early July, showing off her baby bump in a cropped white t-shirt. The Mail reported the the Aussie sweetheart gave birth on October 17, however, the couple have not yet commented.
We’ve gathered all the most adorable and rare images of Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley. Continue scrolling to see.
Speaking with E! News at the Critics Choice Awards, Margot revealed she was “so lucky” to have a ‘normie’ husband.
“He likes being behind the camera, he’s not fazed by any of this stuff, he’s just the best. It’s so fun. I love the word ‘normie’,” she said.
“Like All my friends, everyone’s kind of like, “That’s cool what you do.” But you know, it’s more cool to hang out and talk about other stuff. And you’re like, “I know.”‘
The pairs latest outing saw them together at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in 2024, where Barbie won two awards.
Margot continues to embrace the beautiful Barbie pink while attending the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in January.
Caught! The Barbie press tour gave fans some epic Margot and Tom moments, particularly this one where the Aussie actress is starring lovingly at her soulmate.
When aren’t these two arm in arm?
Tom must have said a brilliant joke.
Tom and Margot all cuddled-up at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020.
PDA alert!
While Margot may not have a personal Instagram account anymore, but her husband Tom thankfully does! He shared this black and white picture of the pair in April 2015.
Who is that in the left corner? A young Margot and Tom with all their friends.
Margot is dazzling in red!
This picture was shared weeks following the release of I, Tonya in 2018.
We’re starting to believe Margot and Tom had a signature pose back in the day, or perhaps an inside joke?
“Great way to bring in 2018!”
Pineapple’s anyone? The cute polaroid was shared roughly six months after their December 2016 wedding.