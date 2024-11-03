Margot Robbie has become a huge name in Hollywood as both an actress and a producer, but she has now taken on a new role entirely – mother to her first born with husband, Tom Acklerley.

It was revealed in July that the Barbie actress was pregnant. Now, sources have once again leaked that she has reportedly given birth to a baby boy in October.

Margot stepped out at Wimbledon with her growing baby bump on display. (Image: Getty)

The Mail alleged that the 34-year-old went into labour roughly two weeks ago and was born on October 17, shortly before her due date.

However, the lovebirds have not publicly commented on the rumours that Margot has given birth. However, the publication further reported the grandparents are preparing to fly to LA to meet the new arrival.

Days prior, Tom was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couples home in Venice Beach.

We see you in there, Baby Barbie! Margot showed off her growing bump on vacation in Sardinia with Tom. (Image: Backgrid)

In July, sources spoke to PEOPLE confirming the exciting news after photos emerged of the couple holidaying in Lake Como, with Margot sporting a growing baby bump.

The actress and her husband then confirmed the news themselves when they attended Wimbledon on 12 July.

Margot and Tom have been together since 2013, and tied the knot in 2016. They met on the set of Suite Francaise, a World War II drama film in which Margot starred and Tom was the assistant director.

Despite living a life in the public eye, the couple choose to keep their relationship relatively private, however they have shared some adorable moments together on red carpets, as well as gushed over one another in interviews.

Loading the player...

The pair even share a production company together, LuckyChap, which has produced some of the biggest films over the last few years, including Saltburn, I, Tonya, and the blockbuster hit Barbie.

Margot and Tom secretly married in a private ceremony in Margot’s hometown of the Gold Coast in December 2016, with the Aussie actress confirming the news on her now-deactivated Instagram page.

“Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better,” she told Porter in 2018.

But their relationship wasn’t necessarily smooth sailing from the get-go, with Margot claiming she never thought she’d have a chance with Tom.

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,” the Barbie star told Vogue in 2016.

Margot at the 2024 AACTAs with Tom. (Image: Getty)

“And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before’.”

In 2024, Tom spoke to The Sunday Times revealing how they balance their work and personal lives. He shared that they spend nearly every single day together. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing,” he said.

Despite these rare sweet comments about one another, if the private nature of their relationship is anything to go off, it’s likely the couple will choose to keep their growing family life private too.

