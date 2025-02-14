Love has no timeline and no rules, 2024 Golden Globe Award-winner Sarah Snook and her partner comedian Dave Lawson are no exception to this.

The Succession star first met her now-husband in 2014, however, their relationship was purely platonic and remained so for years as both were never “single at the same time”. But something changed after quarantining together in 2020.

Dave (middle) and Sarah met in 2014.(Credit: Getty)

“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” Sarah told Vogue Australia.

“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.”

“There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly,” she added.

The pair also worked together on the romantic comedy, Pause, in which Sarah admitted to seeing Australian-born Dave in a different light.

Sarah debuted her pregnancy at the Succession premiere.(Credit: Getty)

Donned in a vintage velvet Chloe coat and Blundstones in a small ceremony in Brooklyn, New York surrounded by her housemates and Succession co-star Ash Zukerman as witness, the pair said ‘I do’ in February 2021.

However, they kept the ceremony a secret for nearly eight months before sharing the news with Vogue. She shocked fans once more when she walked the red carpet for the season four premiere of Succession with a 32-week baby bump in March 2023.

In classic mysterious-Sarah style, she casually announced the arrival of her little bub while sharing a photo of herself watching the Succession finale on May 29,2023.

However, the bubs gender remained a mystery until the 2024 Golden Globes in January where she beamed while discussing her baby girl.

“I love it. She’s the best,” she told People. “She’s standing. Not walking yet, but she’s standing supported.”

“She’s great. I love her.”

Sarah revealed she’d given birth on Instagram.(Credit: Instagram)

While this is Sarah’s first child, it is not Dave’s who revealed during the Funny in Failure podcast, he has a son from a past relationship.

“I can’t have regrets because I wouldn’t have [my son]. It’s that problem, if you go back in time and change one thing. A lot of it comes back to being a dad. If I change one thing … I wouldn’t want to risk undoing that,” Dave said.

