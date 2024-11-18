Teresa Palmer is not only a successful Australian actress but also a mum of five!
The 38-year-old regularly shares photos of her adorable children via her Instagram page and we can’t get enough of the cuteness.
After meeting husband Mark Webber in late 2012, the pair quickly became engaged and then married in 2013 before welcoming their first child together in 2014.
Teresa shares four children – two sons and two daughters – with Mark, and is also step-mother to Mark’s son from his previous marriage, Isaac Love. Teresa and Mark’s children took their mother’s surname of Palmer.
The couple’s first child, a son named Bodhi Rain, was born on 17th February 2014.
Teresa and Mark’s second child, another boy, was born on 12th December 2016. They named him Forest Sage.
The pair welcomed their third child together on 12th April 2019. They had a girl named Poet Lake.
The latest edition to Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber’s family is Prairie Moon. Their daughter arrived on 17th August 2021.
Teresa has also said she’d love to have more children in the future, and shared her desire to have eight kids in total!
Continue scrolling to see some of the most adorable photos of Teresa Palmer’s kids!
A cosy-looking bunch!
“Home is where we are all together ❤️ so nice to be back,” Teresa shared on Instagram.
Say cheese!
In honour of their oldest son, Bodhi’s 10th birthday, Teresa shared a collection of snaps in honour of him hitting double digits!
“Becoming your mum was the best thing to happen to me and it unfurled the greatest time period of my life, mothering all of you 💗,” she captioned her post.
“2024 off to a rocking start ✨,” Teresa wrote alongside this sweet family photo.
Teresa loves sharing snaps of her kids on her Instagram page!
All the kids (including Isaac) with their dad, Mark.
Hugs all round.
The Palmer kids are definitely photogenic!
Christmas 2022 saw the kids smiling from ear-to-ear with Santa!
A beautiful family memory captured in a photo!
The Palmer kids including their fur babies!
An adorable photo of Bodhi, Forest, Poet and Prairie with Mark on Father’s Day 2022!
“Oh how lucky we are to have this beautiful man in our lives. Living our dream life together 🦄💫 we love you @markwebber you’re the best dad for our five kids that I could ever have imagined. Thank you for the love, adventure, laughs, connection and commitment to our family ❤️ #happyfathersday”.
“🍩 It’s donut o’clock 🍩”
Her kids smothered her with love on the morning of Mother’s Day in 2022!
Teresa shared this adorable photo of her with her kids, all smiling!
Teresa shared a photo on her birthday of her children in bed with her, captioning it, “All I want for my birthday is everything I already have 💫 #grateful”.
Forest, Bodhi, Prairie, Isaac and Poet snapped on holiday!