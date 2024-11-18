Teresa Palmer is not only a successful Australian actress but also a mum of five!

The 38-year-old regularly shares photos of her adorable children via her Instagram page and we can’t get enough of the cuteness.

After meeting husband Mark Webber in late 2012, the pair quickly became engaged and then married in 2013 before welcoming their first child together in 2014.

Teresa shares four children – two sons and two daughters – with Mark, and is also step-mother to Mark’s son from his previous marriage, Isaac Love. Teresa and Mark’s children took their mother’s surname of Palmer.

The couple’s first child, a son named Bodhi Rain, was born on 17th February 2014.

Teresa and Mark’s second child, another boy, was born on 12th December 2016. They named him Forest Sage.

The pair welcomed their third child together on 12th April 2019. They had a girl named Poet Lake.

The latest edition to Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber’s family is Prairie Moon. Their daughter arrived on 17th August 2021.

Teresa has also said she’d love to have more children in the future, and shared her desire to have eight kids in total!

Continue scrolling to see some of the most adorable photos of Teresa Palmer’s kids!

