From on-screen longing looks to real life love: Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor’s family in pictures

Despite both starring on Australian soaps Home and Away and Neighbours and even despite both being Australian, Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor didn’t cross paths until they were cast in sci-fi drama The 100 in 2011.

Fans of The 100 watched the show and begged for their characters Bellamy and Clarke to fall in love as the look in their eyes and the way they held each other was unlike any other love story. But little did we know, the seeds of their real life love story were merely trickling through the characters. However, if you’re not familiar with The 100, it is available for streaming in Australia on Apple TV+ for the curious readers.

They met on The 100 in 2011. (Credit: Instagram)

Over the years, the pair kept their relationship very private. Even their wedding ceremony which took place in Hawaii on May 5 2019, was kept extremely hush-hush until Eliza’s shock announcement.

“Recently I married my best friend and soulmate @WildpipM,” Eliza wrote on Twitter.

“We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time.”

Bob commented on the post, writing: “This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another.”

Bob and Eliza wed in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

In March 2022, their duo expanded with the arrival of their first child together, a boy called Henry. However, getting to a joyous day as “Mama” and “Papa” bear was not easy after Eliza suffered a miscarriage year prior.

In tribute to their loss, Bob added some permanent ink to his arm – a father penguin and his chick.

“I got this tattoo at a turning point in my life, things don’t always work out as planned, but the lessons learnt have made me a better human,” he wrote on Instagram.

Given their very public life as actors, Eliza and Bob have kept their son’s face out of the media. Often posting photos of the little bub from behind or casually hiding his face from the camera.

Loading the player...

But one thing we do know about the now one-year-old is he loves Australia, or at least Bob loves showing him wildlife Down Under.

“The cockatoos, the galahs, the kookaburras… It’s quite awesome, especially when you’ve got a little kid and they’re just like, ‘Wow, look at that!'” Bob told TV WEEK.

“Having a child and coming back to where you grew up, you realise there are some quite magical things.”

Start your love journey for FREE today, with eHarmony.