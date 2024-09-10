From on-screen longing looks to real life love: Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor’s family in pictures

Despite both starring on Australian soaps Home and Away and Neighbours and even despite both being Australian, Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor didn’t cross paths until they were cast in sci-fi drama The 100 in 2011.
Fans of The 100 watched the show and begged for their characters Bellamy and Clarke to fall in love as the look in their eyes and the way they held each other was unlike any other love story. But little did we know, the seeds of their real life love story were merely trickling through the characters. However, if you’re not familiar with The 100, it is available for streaming in Australia on Apple TV+ for the curious readers.
Over the years, the pair kept their relationship very private. Even their wedding ceremony which took place in Hawaii on May 5 2019, was kept extremely hush-hush until Eliza’s shock announcement.
“Recently I married my best friend and soulmate @WildpipM,” Eliza wrote on Twitter.
“We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time.”
Bob commented on the post, writing: “This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another.”
In March 2022, their duo expanded with the arrival of their first child together, a boy called Henry. However, getting to a joyous day as “Mama” and “Papa” bear was not easy after Eliza suffered a miscarriage year prior.
In tribute to their loss, Bob added some permanent ink to his arm – a father penguin and his chick.
“I got this tattoo at a turning point in my life, things don’t always work out as planned, but the lessons learnt have made me a better human,” he wrote on Instagram.
Given their very public life as actors, Eliza and Bob have kept their son’s face out of the media. Often posting photos of the little bub from behind or casually hiding his face from the camera.
But one thing we do know about the now one-year-old is he loves Australia, or at least Bob loves showing him wildlife Down Under.
“The cockatoos, the galahs, the kookaburras… It’s quite awesome, especially when you’ve got a little kid and they’re just like, ‘Wow, look at that!'” Bob told TV WEEK.
“Having a child and coming back to where you grew up, you realise there are some quite magical things.”
Couples who run together, stay together. In September, Eliza and Bob finished a staggering 21 kilometre run together to which the actress thanked her hubby for staying by her side.
“WE DID IT!!!! This was so much fun, never did I think I could run 21kms,” she began. “But here we are at the finish line and I’m so proud! Couldn’t have done it without my best friend beside me the whole run. Love you @wildpip_morley”
In the states, families across the nation celebrated Father’s Day in June including our beloved Aussie couple Bob and Eliza who tributed her “stud” of a husband.
“Happy Father’s Day to this absolute STUD! 😍 You’re such an incredible Dad to our little man! We love you to the moon and back,” she captioned the above photo.
In May, the happy couple took a night off their parenting duties for a night in “Philly.”
For their wedding anniversary in 2024, both Eliza and Bob shared heartwarming tributes to each other on Instagram – which brought a little tear to our eye.
“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to my best friend, my dream guy — You just make everything better. Thanks for choosing to do life with me. I love you so fricken much!!!!” Eliza wrote.
Meanwhile, Bob penned: “Happy Anniversary! This post can’t even come close to the ocean of love, gratitude, respect, and admiration I have for you @elizajaneface. It’s silly how much you mean to me! Off the charts! I cannot wait for the next 5,10, and forever years with you. You are my world. You are the best.”
The little family went for a lovely stroll, with Henry taking control of dog-walking duties. How cute!
“My universe, my loves! So very grateful to have these beings in my life! So much love! Every day is a gift, feel like I could burst,” Bob captioned the adorable photo above of his growing Henry and Eliza.
Just when we thought we couldn’t love these two any more… Eliza shares this adorable picture.
Even fans were ecstatic over the rare photo, with one commenting: “WAKE UP EVERYONE MOM AND DAD POSTED”.
The little bub is one-years-old now.
We don’t get many photos of little Henry, but we just relish in the adorable snapshots when we can!
Mummy duties never looked so good!
Mummy-son bonding moment anyone?
Eliza admitted she could watch her two boys all day – how cute!
“Three years ago today we stood atop a big green mountain and said “I do” to a life of loving one another. So much has happened in those three years,” Eliza wrote on Instagram.
“Fires burnt through our homeland, a pandemic shut down the world, and we had a beautiful baby boy. Through it all, our love has only grown stronger. You are a wonderful father and a spectacular husband. Henry and I are so lucky. We love you!! Happy anniversary x”.
In March 2022, Eliza shared this snap of little Henry’s foot.
“Though sleep is well and truly a thing of the past, we could not be happier,” she captioned the photo.
Eliza and Bob’s fans were thrilled and shock to discover the young actress was pregnant.
The love birds have been married since 2019.
According to Eliza, Bob is quite the salt man! Plus would you just look at their matching aprons!
The pair first met on the set of sci-fi drama, The 100 and the rest is history!