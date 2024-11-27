Hollywood’s rising stars travel to Australia to film the 2025 sequel of 90s cult classic, I Know What You Did Last Summer

The 1997 horror film, I Know What You Did Last Summer starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze Jr is getting a sequel.

Despite the details of its sequel being scarce, fans of the 90s classic are dedicated to every snippet of information they can get their hands on.

At the time of the original’s release, Jennifer just turned 18-year-olds and her role as Julie James cemented her icon status. The film is also where one of Hollywood’s favourite and long-lasting relationship began – Sarah and Freddie.

Aside from being an iconic film, so many brilliant things came from the movie – so, can the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel live up to its legacy?

Below, we’ve answered all your burning questions regarding the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, including where to watch the original.

What is the plot for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel?

Unfortunately, it is unclear whether the sequel will pick up from the movie, however, the hit 19997 film follows a group of teenagers, Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Barry (Ryan Phillippe), Helen (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, Julie receives a frightening letter, warning that someone has seen their crime. The four friends hunt down who they believe to be responsible for the letter.

While we won’t spoil too many details, the toe-curling bloody murder begins from here and even carries on to the second instalment, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Who is the cast?

With a new instalment comes a variety of fresh new faces, including Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), and Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty). However, details regarding their roles have not been released.

Meet the 2025 cast in order of pictured, Nicholas, Madelyn and Lola. (Credit: Getty)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has been confirmed to reprise his role as OG character Ray. Reportedly, Jennifer Love Hewitt is also in talks to return, however it has not been confirmed. In late November, Freddie was spotted touching down in Sydney with his wife Sarah as he begins to reprise the role.

His new co-stars have also been spotted in Sydney, particularly Madelyn who attended the premiere of Gladiator II.

When does the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel release?

The unnamed sequel will be released in cinema on July 18, 2025 according to Deadline.

Where is the sequel being filmed?

It is a good day to be an Australian because the star-studded cast and crew have travelled Down Under, specifically to Sydney for the 2025 sequel.

Where to watch I Know What You Did Last Summer in Australia:

The teen slasher movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer is available for streaming on Stan in Australia.

Meanwhile, Australian’s can jump over to Apple TV+ to watch the second instalment, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Stream I Still Know What You Did Last Summer on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

