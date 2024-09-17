Sam Pang has reduced audiences to tears with laughter no matter where he travels, from the two consecutive years he hosted the TV WEEK Logie Awards to appearing Have You Been Paying Attention?

Now, the loveable comedian is getting his very own television show with Channel Ten in 2025.

Sam is a panellist on HYBPA? (Credit: Instagram)

In mid-September, Channel Ten and Paramount+ collectively announced an abundance of TV shows for the new year that had viewers in a tizzy, including Big Brother, The Cheap Seats, Ghosts Australia, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn II and many more.

Among the announcements was that Sam Pang would be creating and starring in his very own show, airing weekly.

Unfortunately, the comedian and network have revealed little details about the segment, however, it’s safe to presume Sam will bring all the laughs.

Speaking on Sam’s new program was SVP Content and Programming for Paramount Australia, Daniel Monaghan.

HYBPA? is a Logie-award winning show. (Credit: Getty)

“Sam Pang has been part of the 10 family for over a decade and we’re delighted to have commissioned his brand-new show for 2025,” he said.

“Sam’s quick wit has kept Aussies laughing for years, and we know his fresh new program will give audiences exactly what they want.

“We are currently in the final stages of development, and we can’t wait to share it with viewers in the new year.”

In June 2024, a source informed New Idea that the show would follow a “late-night-style chat show” program.

“Think Graham Norton meets Rove Live,” a source told the publication.

Ten did reveal these new duties will not impact Sam’s pre-existing gig as a panellist on the Logie-winning Have You Been Paying Attention? with host Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee also returning.

The other shows that have been confirmed are MasterChef Australia: Back To Win, Taskmaster Australia, Thank God You’re Here, Gogglebox Australia, Neighbours, and NCIS: Sydney.