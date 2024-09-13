The hilarious way Ed Kavalee convinced his now wife Tiffiny Hall to go on their first date

Australian TV sweethearts Ed Kavalee and Tiffiny Hall are the parents of two lovely children, Arnold and Vada. But it is hard to believe the parents of two met in the most delightful, yet unlikely set of circumstances.

Prior to her work as a professional trainer on The Biggest Loser, Tiff created her own fitness program, TIFFXO and was one of the performers on Channel Seven’s Gladiators.

(Credit: Instagram)

Despite never having met in person, Ed was so enamored by Tiff that he orchestrated a way for them to meet.

“They were filming Gladiators at the showgrounds and I was working at Nova,” Ed told news.com.au in 2018. “I said, ‘Can I go and interview the Angel Gladiator because she’s so hot?’ So we actually met when I interviewed her when she was a Gladiator, but she didn’t remember meeting me.”

Ed continued to find more opportunities, even asking her to come in for an interview “like three times in a row” while doing fill-in radio.

(Credit: Instagram)

“The third time the publicist at Channel Seven goes to me, ‘It’s getting a bit ridiculous that you keep asking Tiffiny in.’ And Tiff turned to me and said, ‘Yeah, it is ridiculous. When are you just going to ask me out?’ And that’s how we got together,” Ed confessed.

However, the interaction was a little less memorable for Tiff who told 9Honey in 2019 it wasn’t until later when she found Ed “charming and very funny.”

A time came where Ed intended to propose during a romantic dinner but became too nervous after fans kept approaching the couple. But this obstacle worked in their favour, as they returned home, put on their pyjamas when the comedian dropped down to one know.

“Both of us were in tears,” Tiff said.

Tiff pictured just days after having Arnold. (Credit: Instagram)

Afterwards the couple became engrossed by their growing careers when the talks of expanding the family began. Soon, they received the happy news that Tiff was pregnant with their first born, Arnold Martin Kavalee born in September 2017.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t an easy pregnancy for Tiff who was bedridden for nine months, suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

“I was sick the whole time right up until my last contraction and all I wanted was sausage rolls,” she told news.com.au. “My pregnancy didn’t go to plan, but it delivered me a healthy baby. I just embraced it and was proud of what my body achieved.”

A few years later the smitten duo welcomed their second baby together in May 2022, sharing the news to Instagram with a first glimpse at the precious baby.

“Arnold’s little sister has arrived. Welcome Vada Kavalee,” Tiffany wrote.

Tiff and Ed with their gorgeous young son Arnold. (Credit: Instagram)