Despite living a public life on screen, host of the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards Sam Pang has done a successful job of ensuring his marriage stays private.

So who is the television personality married to? Does he have any children? Who is Sam Pang? Don’t worry, we were wondering all the same questions and did a little deep dive for you.

Sam alongside his Have You Been Paying Attention co-stars. (Image: Getty) (Credit: (Image: Getty))

Before he pursued a career in comedy, television and radio, Sam was actually a football player for the Collingwood under 19s team.

Following his friends insistence that he join the entertainment industry, Sam at 28-year-old hosted the Breakfasters on the 3RRR for five years.

In 2009 he also entered the television industry with a hosting job on ADbc on SBS One which aired for a year.

But his big break was joining the Nova 100 breakfast show Chrissie, Sam & Browny as one of its hosts in 2016. He stayed here until the shows end in 2022.

Sam with former co-worker Chrissie and former MasterChef star Matt Preston. (Image: Getty) (Credit: (Image: Getty))

Sam also presented The Rush Hour, hosted SBS One’s coverage of Eurovision Song Contest alongside Julia Zemiro from 2009 until 2017 when Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey stepped into the role.

He now hosts Channel Seven’s The Front Bar and is a panelist on the Logie-award-winning show, Have You Been Paying Attention? which recently celebrated its 10th year on-air.

But as for Sam’s personal life? It somewhat remains a mystery.

Sam hasn’t revealed much regarding his childhood, background or family, including his wife.

It’s believed Sam is married to Adriana Pesavento, also known as Ann Pang. Some reports reveal they met while Sam was doing his stand-up comedy shows and wed around 2000-2001 but the exact date has not been confirmed.

Ann is reported to be Italian and believed to be the mother of Sam’s only child named Sienna Pang. However, much like the rest of Sam’s personal life, her age and birthdate are unknown.

In 2012, Sam revealed in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald that the day his daughter was born was the happiest days of his life.

As Sam Pang gears up to host the 64th TV WEEK Logies on 18 August, perhaps fans will be given more of an insight to his personal life.