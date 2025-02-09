Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

The full contestants list for Dancing With The Stars 2025 is confirmed

Comedians, models, and AFL legends!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Loading the player...

Get ready, because a whole new line up of celebrities are donning their best dancing shoes and fabulous outfits for the 2025 season of Dancing With The Stars 2025.

Advertisement

Channel Seven has been teasing fans recently as the contestants list was slowly revealed to the public. But now, the full list of contestants have been revealed.

There are plenty of eye-catching celebrities competing in this year’s dance contest, from podcast hosts, comedians, and even an AFL champion.

Returning to judge these new stars are Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burgess, Helen Richey and Mark Wilson. Meanwhile, Sonia Kruger and Dr Chris Brown will return as hosts.

Continue scrolling to read the full contestants list for Dancing With The Stars Australia 2025.

Advertisement

Trent Cotchin

Brittany Hockley

Felicity Ward

Advertisement

Karina Carvalho

Harry Garside

Kyle Shilling

Mia Fevola

Advertisement

Michael Usher

Osher Günsberg

Rebecca Gibney

Shaun Micallef

Advertisement

Susie O’Neill

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement