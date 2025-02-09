The full contestants list for Dancing With The Stars 2025 is confirmed

Get ready, because a whole new line up of celebrities are donning their best dancing shoes and fabulous outfits for the 2025 season of Dancing With The Stars 2025.

Channel Seven has been teasing fans recently as the contestants list was slowly revealed to the public. But now, the full list of contestants have been revealed.

There are plenty of eye-catching celebrities competing in this year’s dance contest, from podcast hosts, comedians, and even an AFL champion.

Returning to judge these new stars are Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burgess, Helen Richey and Mark Wilson. Meanwhile, Sonia Kruger and Dr Chris Brown will return as hosts.

Continue scrolling to read the full contestants list for Dancing With The Stars Australia 2025.

