Dancing With The Stars Australia hosts Dr. Chris Brown and Sonia Kruger are both set to return in 2025, Channel Seven has confirmed.

Advertisement

Fans know and love these hosts, but a fresh batch of contestants will also be gracing our screens next year.

Shaun Micallef has been confirmed for DWTS 2025. (Credit: Getty)

Who are the contestants on Dancing With The Stars Australia 2025?

It’s already been revealed that Australian comedian and actor, Shaun Micallef will be joining the cast of Dancing With The Stars in 2025!

The beloved TV star has won countless accolades over the course of his decades-long career in the industry, including five AACTA Awards and four Logies. Could he add the Mirrorball trophy to his cabinet next year?

Advertisement

The 62-year-old is the first contestant to be confirmed to be joining the line-up, but there have been rumours already swirling about who else could possibly be donning their dancing shoes next year.

Both Kate Ritchie and David “Kochie” Koch are allegedly high on Channel Seven’s list to nab for the 2025 season.

Additionally, a source also told Yahoo Lifestyle that Channel Seven will likely only be looking to cast talent already working on the network, and don’t want to promote other reality shows. As such, they reportedly won’t be casting personalities from The Block, MasterChef Australia, Australian Survivor or I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia like they have in previous years.

All four judges are set to return next year. (Credit: Seven)

Advertisement

When will Dancing With The Stars 2025 premiere?

Channel Seven officially revealed that DWTS would be returning next year in November 2024 at their annual UPFRONTS event.

However, unfortunately, they didn’t disclose when the 2025 season would air.

If previous years are anything to go by, we could expect the show to air in June or July.

Who are the Dancing With The Stars judges in 2025?

All four judges are set to return to Dancing With The Stars in 2025!

Advertisement

Craig Revel Horwood, Helen Richey, Sharna Burgess and Mark Wilson are all expected to be back on our screens once again next year.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use