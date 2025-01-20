The first of two epic seasons of Australian Survivor in 2025 is officially upon us, and we’ve been given confirmation of this year’s castaways!
24 contestants will be battling it out in Brains V Brawn, but only one can be named Sole Survivor…
From doctors to poker players, Olympians, teachers, and even a witch, Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn will truly have it all.
This year’s castaways are prepared to Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast each other in a gruelling competition on the beaches of Samoa.
The landmark tenth season of Australian Survivor will once again be hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, and will premiere on Monday, 1 February at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.
Continue scrolling to meet the 2025 contestants.
AJ
Brains
AJ is a poker champion who is looking to use his poker skills to his advantage in Survivor.
Ally
Brains
A.I. expert Ally is a loud and funny North Queensland local.
Indy
Brains
Indy is a business development manager who also side-hustles as a stand-up comedian!
Kaelan
Brains
PHD student Kaelan may look like a Brawn, but he’s used to people underestimating his intellect.
Karin
Brains
Karin is a doctor and orthopaedic surgeon with a wicked sense of humour and a love for the game of Survivor.
Kent
Brains
Business mogul Kent is used to winning, and is now looking for success in the ultimate game of Survivor.
Laura
Brains
Laura calls herself a witch, and she knows her tribemates will underestimate her.
Logan
Brains
Logan is an AFL WAG whose husband plays for the Western Bulldogs, but she wants to show the world she’s more than that.
Max
Brains
As a primary school teacher, Max is cheeky, loud and always up for a bit of fun.
Myles
Brains
Sydney-based financial analyst Myles is a Brain through and through, but with a twist – he’s also a pole dancer!
Rich
Brains
A buff Brain, Rich is a film director who refers to Survivor as his own personal Oscars.
Zara
Brains
As the Vice President of the PTA, Zara is the ultimate go getter who knows what she wants and goes for it.
Ben
Brawn
Stonemason Ben is a risk taker who’s not afraid to shy away from an adventure.
Candy
Brawn
Candy is a model by trade, but at heart she’s a country girl from Western Australia who’s ready for the challenges Survivor throws at her.
Jesse
Brawn
Jesse is a pro skateboarder and a wild child who wants to help everyone find their fun.
Kate
Brawn
Melbourne-based dancer and DJ Kate is bright and bubbly and is hoping her fellow castaways will underestimate her.
Kristin
Brawn
As an aviation fire fighter, Kristin is used to working under extreme pressure. She says she’ll be using many of her workplace skills during Survivor.
Morgan
Brawn
Morgan is a former Olympic sprinter who has been racing since 2012. She’s a natural go getter and will using both her physical strength and her social skills to get her further in the competition.
Nash
Brawn
Sydney salesman Nash says his confidence is the brawniest thing about him and it’s something he has in spades.
Noonan
Brawn
Noonan is a certified footy fanatic and learning support officer who wants to make her mark on Survivor.
Paulie
Brawn
Paulie is a paramedic from Sydney who can truly keep his cool under pressure.
PD
Brawn
PD is a salesman by day but a soccer coach by night, and is hoping to use his coaching skills to encourage and direct his tribemates in the game.
Ursula
Brawn
Powerlifter Ursula is strong and powerful, but she’s also looking forward to the social side of Survivor.
Zen
Brawn
Zen is the youngest castaway in 2025, and he’s a hip-hop artist from the Gold Coast who’s looking forward to living in the moment while on Survivor compared to his fast-paced life in the real world.