Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

The castaways competing on ‘Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn’ in 2025 have been revealed

Outwit, Outplay, Outlast.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Journalist
Loading the player...

The first of two epic seasons of Australian Survivor in 2025 is officially upon us, and we’ve been given confirmation of this year’s castaways!

Advertisement

24 contestants will be battling it out in Brains V Brawn, but only one can be named Sole Survivor…

Australian Survivor 2025 contestants
(Credit: Ten)

From doctors to poker players, Olympians, teachers, and even a witch, Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn will truly have it all.

This year’s castaways are prepared to Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast each other in a gruelling competition on the beaches of Samoa.

Advertisement

The landmark tenth season of Australian Survivor will once again be hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, and will premiere on Monday, 1 February at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

Continue scrolling to meet the 2025 contestants.

(Credit: Ten)

AJ

Brains

AJ is a poker champion who is looking to use his poker skills to his advantage in Survivor.

Advertisement
(Credit: Ten)

Ally

Brains

A.I. expert Ally is a loud and funny North Queensland local.

(Credit: Ten)

Indy

Brains

Indy is a business development manager who also side-hustles as a stand-up comedian!

(Credit: Ten)

Kaelan

Brains

PHD student Kaelan may look like a Brawn, but he’s used to people underestimating his intellect.

(Credit: Ten)

Karin

Brains

Karin is a doctor and orthopaedic surgeon with a wicked sense of humour and a love for the game of Survivor.

Advertisement
(Credit: Ten)

Kent

Brains

Business mogul Kent is used to winning, and is now looking for success in the ultimate game of Survivor.

(Credit: Ten)

Laura

Brains

Laura calls herself a witch, and she knows her tribemates will underestimate her.

(Credit: Ten)

Logan

Brains

Logan is an AFL WAG whose husband plays for the Western Bulldogs, but she wants to show the world she’s more than that.

(Credit: Ten)

Max

Brains

As a primary school teacher, Max is cheeky, loud and always up for a bit of fun.

Advertisement
(Credit: Ten)

Myles

Brains

Sydney-based financial analyst Myles is a Brain through and through, but with a twist – he’s also a pole dancer!

(Credit: Ten)

Rich

Brains

A buff Brain, Rich is a film director who refers to Survivor as his own personal Oscars.

(Credit: Ten)

Zara

Brains

As the Vice President of the PTA, Zara is the ultimate go getter who knows what she wants and goes for it.

(Credit: Ten)

Ben

Brawn

Stonemason Ben is a risk taker who’s not afraid to shy away from an adventure.

Advertisement
(Credit: Ten)

Candy

Brawn

Candy is a model by trade, but at heart she’s a country girl from Western Australia who’s ready for the challenges Survivor throws at her.

(Credit: Ten)

Jesse

Brawn

Jesse is a pro skateboarder and a wild child who wants to help everyone find their fun.

(Credit: Ten)

Kate

Brawn

Melbourne-based dancer and DJ Kate is bright and bubbly and is hoping her fellow castaways will underestimate her.

(Credit: Ten)

Kristin

Brawn

As an aviation fire fighter, Kristin is used to working under extreme pressure. She says she’ll be using many of her workplace skills during Survivor.

Advertisement
(Credit: Ten)

Morgan

Brawn

Morgan is a former Olympic sprinter who has been racing since 2012. She’s a natural go getter and will using both her physical strength and her social skills to get her further in the competition.

(Credit: Ten)

Nash

Brawn

Sydney salesman Nash says his confidence is the brawniest thing about him and it’s something he has in spades.

(Credit: Ten)

Noonan

Brawn

Noonan is a certified footy fanatic and learning support officer who wants to make her mark on Survivor.

(Credit: Ten)

Paulie

Brawn

Paulie is a paramedic from Sydney who can truly keep his cool under pressure.

Advertisement
(Credit: Ten)

PD

Brawn

PD is a salesman by day but a soccer coach by night, and is hoping to use his coaching skills to encourage and direct his tribemates in the game.

(Credit: Ten)

Ursula

Brawn

Powerlifter Ursula is strong and powerful, but she’s also looking forward to the social side of Survivor.

(Credit: Ten)

Zen

Brawn

Zen is the youngest castaway in 2025, and he’s a hip-hop artist from the Gold Coast who’s looking forward to living in the moment while on Survivor compared to his fast-paced life in the real world.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Journalist Charlotte Knoke Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement