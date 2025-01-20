The first of two epic seasons of Australian Survivor in 2025 is officially upon us, and we’ve been given confirmation of this year’s castaways!

24 contestants will be battling it out in Brains V Brawn, but only one can be named Sole Survivor…

From doctors to poker players, Olympians, teachers, and even a witch, Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn will truly have it all.

This year’s castaways are prepared to Outwit, Outplay, and Outlast each other in a gruelling competition on the beaches of Samoa.

The landmark tenth season of Australian Survivor will once again be hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, and will premiere on Monday, 1 February at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

Continue scrolling to meet the 2025 contestants.

