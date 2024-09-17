Following on from the successful Titans vs Rebels season in 2024, Australian Survivor fans are in for a treat in 2025, with the reality show entering its landmark tenth season.

The theme for the 2025 season has now been revealed, with the castaways set to partake in another iteration of Brains vs Brawn.

Jonathan LaPaglia is set to return to the show in 2025. (Image: Channel 10)

Brains V Brawn II will soon begin production and the theme “will pose the question: what gets you further in the world’s toughest game, brute strength or intelligence?”

Two tribes separated by those whose strength is physical and those with clever minds will battle it out in the hopes of becoming the next to take home $500,000.

Details remain limited but Channel 10 has confirmed the fan-favourite show is set to be embarking on another epic showdown on the beaches of Samoa.

Not only that, it has also been confirmed that the show will be going bigger and better than ever before, airing two seasons in the one year with an Australia v World theme also set to hit screens in 2025!

Iconic players from past seasons of franchises around the world will appear alongside some local favourites. It’s already been revealed that some Australian legends of the game including “King” George, Kirby, and Shonee will be taking part, as well as icons from the original US show such as Parvati, Tony and Cirie.

A second epic season of Australian Survivor will air in 2025. (Image: Channel 10)

It’s alleged that the Brains V Brawn II season of Survivor will air at a similar time to 2024, in late January. Host Jonathan LaPaglia will also return to Australian Survivor again in 2025.

The Australian version of Survivor is highly regarded, with fans deeming it one of the best in the world.

The show has featured some big personalities and memorable characters over the years, with both winners and regular castaways alike winning over, and dividing, the nation.

There’s no doubt that the 2025 seasons will produce more lovable as well as polarising contestants!