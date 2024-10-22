With the exciting announcement that Australian Survivor would be returning for not just one but two seasons in 2025, fans have been eager to find out who will be competing.
Survivor: Australia v World will see some of the game’s most iconic players return again, and the contestants list has been leaked! See who’ll be partaking below.
In this All Stars-style theme, we’ll see the best of the best castaways from Australia, the United States, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, and even Finland.
According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the season is set to be the “most thrilling” there’s ever been.
We don’t yet have an airdate, but according to the insider, “Channel 10 are so thrilled that they may screen the special edition series before the planned Brains v. Brawn II.”
Without further ado, continue scrolling to see who will be competing in Survivor: Australia v World in 2025.
Shonee Bowtell
Australia
Fan-favourite Shonee Bowtell is set to make history as the contestant who has competed on Australian Survivor the most amount of times.
Australia v World will mark her fourth appearance on the reality show, following her stints on Champions v Contenders in 2018, All Stars in 2020, and Heroes v Villains in 2023.
“I’ll never say never. I think if they do America versus Australia I’ll consider it,” Shonee told Yahoo Lifestyle in 2023 of the possibility of returning to Survivor again.
George Mladenov
Australia
“King” George Mladenov is one of the most iconic players Australian Survivor has ever seen, and he’ll be back for a third time in 2025.
He appeared on Brains v Brawn in 2021 where he was runner up, and Heroes v Villains in 2023 where he came fourth.
“Love him or hate him – the fans will be delighted to see him return,” the insider shared.
Kirby Bentley
Australia
A big player from the Titans v Rebels season of Australian Survivor in 2024, Kirby Bentley will be back next year to try and go all the way.
“I’m gonna go and watch a few seasons and now that I understand the game I can actually see what people do well, what they don’t, and try and incorporate that into my game,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle after her elimination.
David Genat
Australia
Nicknamed the “Golden God”, David Genat won Australian Survivor: All Stars in 2020, and is hoping to become the first person to win twice in the Australian franchise.
He’s also no stranger to the show, having first appeared on Champions v Contenders II in 2019.
Janine Allis
Australia
Businesswoman Janine Allis also appeared on Champions v Contenders II in 2019 and was reportedly asked to join Australia v World after her season’s winner Pia Miranda said no.
“The successful entrepreneur and businesswoman has still been watching each series and has been taking notes,” the source said.
The Boost Juice founder has appeared on various reality television shows such as Shark Tank Australia, The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.
Luke Toki
Australia
Another fan-favourite contestant, Luke Toki will be returning to Survivor for a third time in 2025.
He came seventh in 2017, and fourth in Champions v Contenders II in 2019.
Sarah Tilleke
Australia
The seventh and final member of Team Australia is model Sarah Tilleke.
She competed on Australian Survivor alongside Luke in 2017, and was seen as a threat due to her sneaky strategy.
Sarah was also the person who convinced David Genat to audition for the show!
Parvati Shallow
World
The first member of the World Tribe is US player Parvati Shallow who has competed on Survivor four times, winning in 2008.
Cirie Fields
World
Fellow US Survivor player Cirie Fellows will also be returning for her fifth stint on the show.
Tony Vlachos
World
The final American member of Team World is Tony Vlachos who is one of the only people to have won Survivor twice in the franchise’s history.
Rob Bentele
World
Survivor South Africa: Island of Secrets winner Rob Bentele is also rumoured to be joining the cast in 2025.
His physical strength and social skills make him a huge threat in the game.
Lisa Stanger
World
It’s alleged that Survivor New Zealand: Thailand winner Lisa Stanger will be competing on Survivor: Australia v World.
Kassandre Bastarache
World
2024 Survivor Quebec runner-up Kassandre Bastarache is also believed to be competing in 2025.
Tommi Manninen
World
Rounding out the list of contestants for Survivor: Australia v World is Survivor Finland runner-up Tommi Manninen.