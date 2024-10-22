With the exciting announcement that Australian Survivor would be returning for not just one but two seasons in 2025, fans have been eager to find out who will be competing.

Survivor: Australia v World will see some of the game’s most iconic players return again, and the contestants list has been leaked! See who’ll be partaking below.

In this All Stars-style theme, we’ll see the best of the best castaways from Australia, the United States, New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, and even Finland.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the season is set to be the “most thrilling” there’s ever been.

We don’t yet have an airdate, but according to the insider, “Channel 10 are so thrilled that they may screen the special edition series before the planned Brains v. Brawn II.”

Without further ado, continue scrolling to see who will be competing in Survivor: Australia v World in 2025.

