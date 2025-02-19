The 2025 season of Australian Survivor is officially underway, and it’s sure to be nothing short of explosive.

In its twelfth season, the much-loved reality show is embarking on another epic iteration of Brains vs Brawn.

(Credit: Ten)

This year’s Australian Survivor theme poses the age-old question: “what gets you further in the world’s toughest game, brute strength or intelligence?”

As the season progresses, the contestants’ numbers will dwindle as only one can be named Sole Survivor.

Continue scrolling to see who has left Australian Survivor 2025 so far…

(Credit: Ten) Kent Brains The Brains tribe were once again sent to Tribal Council, where the girls were determined to make sure one of the boys went home. Despite AJ plotting to overthrow the girls’ alliance and send home Logan, the majority of votes landed on Kent who was blindsided by his elimination. “The burning of Max’s hat 100% had an impact on tonight’s vote,” he shared. “But I don’t have any regrets in life.” (Credit: Ten) Zen Brawn Sadly, Zen fractured his finger in a challenge and was advised by the medical team that he could no longer continue in the game of Survivor. Advertisement (Credit: Ten) Indy Brains After another chaotic Tribal Council, the Brains tribe sent Indy packing. Their original plans to vote out Rich were thrown to the wind when Indy relayed their strategy to Rich himself, betraying the girls alliance. After all was said and done, Indy was sent packing after receiving the most votes. (Credit: Ten) Candy Brawn After the Brawn tribe were sent to Tribal Council, much deliberation was had about who would be eliminated. Nash proposed Candy be voted out simply because he hadn’t formed a relationship with her, and despite a plan conducted by other castmates to flush his idol, he was able to sway the majority of the tribe to vote with him. In the end, it was model Candy’s torch that was snuffed.

