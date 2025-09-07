Survivor: Australia V The World: ‘And the winner is… Parvati!’

Parvati Shallow has been crowned the winner of Survivor: Australia V The World. At the final tribal council, Parvati romped home, defeating Luke Toki and Janine Allis, winning six votes to Luke’s one.
The final four was made up of two US players, Parvati and Cirie Fields, and two Australian players, Luke and Janine. Parvati won the final individual immunity, and then Luke won a fire-making tiebreaker against Cirie to make it into the final three alongside Janine.
For Parvati, this will be the last time she competes on Survivor, having already won once and come runner-up once in the US version of the game.
“I don’t want to play Survivor anymore after this, ever, for any country, or universe!” she told TV WEEK with a laugh. “Five times is enough. This is it.”
Parvati feels she’s come “full circle” with her Survivor journey.
“Starting out as a person who’d never even seen the show, and then competing on it four times in the US, and then doing this world championship season, at the time that I did it and the place that I did it, it just feels monumental for me and complete. And it was freaking fun. Oh my God, we had fun.”
As for father-of-three Luke, this is his third time on Survivor.
“I think just being able to be picked is an achievement,” he told TV WEEK. “I think it’s amazing to be able to just represent Australia, first international season ever, and then somehow, some little mining boy in WA, got a shot at it and he’s made the most of it.”
So would he play Survivor again?
“I’ve said I’m retired. I’m as retired as John Farnham, that’s how retired I am!
“I’m just trying to focus on being a dad at the moment.”