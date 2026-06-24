Meltdowns, milestones and one very tricky chocolate iris: MasterChef Australia’s Top 10 revealed

The MasterChef Australia Top 10 has been revealed after an intense pressure test that saw chocolate master Kristen Tibbell challenge four contestants to recreate her stunning artwork-adjacent chocolate iris – sending Grace home and cementing the final ten.

Meet them now.

Casper Kenworthy

Precise and inventive, 28-year-old technology consultant Casper from Canberra risked it all to make the Top 10 – and the sacrifices have been real.

“Making the decision to hit the brakes on my career and step into the unknown was incredibly difficult,” Casper tells TV WEEK. “But the biggest sacrifice has been the time away from my partner Chelsea. Before starting MasterChef, I think the longest we’d ever spent apart was maybe one week.”

(Credit: 10)

Emily Sue

Youth worker Emily, 37, has brought her Chinese heritage to the MasterChef kitchen with heart and a can-do attitude throughout the competition. Making it through Kristen’s chocolate iris pressure test – one of the toughest challenges of the season – was a moment she genuinely didn’t see coming.

“I thought I was an absolute goner,” Emily says. “Week one Emily would say something along the lines of, ‘How did someone cooking in a two-burner kitchenette end up here?'”

(Credit: 10)

Annabel Lloyd

Bondi nurse Annabel, 30, who works in the heart and lung transplant retrieval unit, is finally putting herself first – chasing a dream she never could have imagined possible. But there have been battles along the way.

“In some ways it feels like other people have made sacrifices for me to be here too,” Annabel reveals. “I carried quite a bit of guilt coming into the competition because I knew my colleagues would be digging deep while I was away. And that makes me want to make the absolute most of every opportunity I get in this kitchen.”

(Credit: 10)

Petro Papathomas

Chartered accountant Petro, 30, cheekily reflects on what week one Petro would make of his journey to the Top 10.

“Week one me would be so happy that I cooked my way into the Top 10 redeeming myself on the hibachi – the cooking vessel that almost cost my spot in the competition!” he says with a laugh.

(Credit: 10)

Vinnie Gibaldi

Always pulling from his nonna’s repertoire, registered nurse Vinnie, 25, from Melbourne makes a surprising admission on what he thinks got him to the Top 10.

“I don’t think I would’ve made it this far without the black aprons,” Vinnie tells TV WEEK. “It’s when you leave everything on the line. Every elimination cook has been an opportunity to push myself, to step outside of my comfort zone, and to learn something new.”

(Credit: 10)

Alyona Iljuhhina

A rising star throughout the competition, clinical research manager Alyona, 38, from New South Wales has had more than a few revelations in the MasterChef kitchen.

“Apparently fish sauce belongs in dessert, and sometimes my weirdest ideas turn out to be my best ones,” Alyona jokes. “I thought I handled pressure well before MasterChef, but this competition is a whole different ball game.”

(Credit: 10)

Luke Harris

At just 19, student Luke is the youngest competitor in the Top 10 – but that hasn’t stopped him from rising to the top of his game. He credits his family for a lot of his success.

“I’ve learnt that I am very resilient, when I’ve been knocked down in the kitchen I’ve always managed to find a way to pick myself up and keep going,” Luke tells TV WEEK. “I probably have my 4 older brothers to thank for that.”

(Credit: 10)

Pat McGarry

Known for his delicious steak cooks and landing his salted caramel and bickie crumble ice cream on Coles shelves, council worker and proud dad Pat, 36, from New South Wales has found his biggest MasterChef motivator in his family.

“On the hardest days it almost feels like part of you is missing,” Pat explains, “But at the same time gives me huge motivation to make the most of every opportunity in the MasterChef kitchen.”

(Credit: 10)

Hannah Johnson

Mum of four Hannah, 37, from Western Australia has also earned her product, a cheeseburger pie, a spot on Coles shelves this season – as well as a coveted place in the Top 10. The ride there has been equally stressful as it has been exciting.

“I have thrown myself into the unknown, away from everyone and everything I’ve ever known, into a competition that gives me so much joy but also so much anxiety,” Hannah says. “I’m pushing as hard as I can to make the most of this opportunity.”

(Credit: 10)

Aaron Kher

After overcoming his fear of sweets, medical product specialist Aaron, 32, from Melbourne has made it to the Top 10 – and he knows exactly who to thank, his partner.

“Crystal is my greatest support and my rock and had it not been for her understanding and patience with me, I don’t think I’d have been able to make it here,” Aaron says. “I owe her a lot and hope that she’s proud.”

(Credit: 10)

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network 10 and 10Play.