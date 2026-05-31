MasterChef Australia’s Pat McGarry opens up about heartbreaking time away from pregnant fiancée

This week on MasterChef Australia, Perfect Pairs are being celebrated and, while the contestants focus on iconic flavour combinations, Pat McGarry has a perfect pairing of his own waiting at home – fiancée Emma.

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“Emma and I have been together since 2013,” council worker Pat, 36, tells TV WEEK.

“I proposed when we bought our first house about three years ago – on the day we moved in. The funny thing was she’s a teacher and it was Book Week, so she was still dressed as Miss Trunchbull from Matilda.”

Pat’s MasterChef experience has been bittersweet while missing his family back home. (Image: MasterChef)

Emma shares Pat’s love of food and is an accomplished cook herself.

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While Pat usually takes charge of savoury dishes, Emma handles the baking – and during filming, she had something particularly important cooking at home: baby number two.

Pat was torn between MasterChef and missing time with his daughter Frankie. (Image: Supplied) Pat and his wife Emma. (Image: Supplied)

“She was looking after Frankie, our little girl, working, doing everything at home whilst also pregnant,” he says.

“I couldn’t be luckier with my fiancée. She is a trooper.”

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It meant Pat spent much of filming feeling emotionally torn between the competition and home, missing milestones including Frankie’s second birthday and parts of Emma’s pregnancy.

“Whilst I was living out this incredible dream on MasterChef that I’d always wanted to do, I always had my heart at home with my family,” he sighs.

Thankfully, Pat is still going strong in the competition.

You can tune into MasterChef Australia on 10 or 10Play to keep up with his progress!

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