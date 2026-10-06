Comedian Judith Lucy urges women to get screened after receiving breast cancer diagnosis

Beloved Australian comedian Judith Lucy has revealed she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

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She revealed the difficult news in a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

“Hi Australia, a little not so fun update from me,” the 58-year-old began.

“Three weeks ago … I got an email from BreastScreen Australia telling me that my mammogram result was a bit weird. May I take this opportunity to say, ladies, for the love of God, keep up with your mammograms.

“Anyway, long story short, I’ve got breast cancer.”

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Lucy went on to reveal that she was hesitant about going public with her diagnosis until she knew what was going on.

“I went in last Friday for a lumpectomy, and a doctor — I’m not making this up — called Doctor Fun found more cancer,” she continued.

“We have gone from a lumpectomy to a mastectomy, which I am having Friday week.”

In the video, Lucy said that she’s made the decision to have a double mastectomy.

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“I said, while you’re there, let’s get rid of the other one because you know something, I have had 40 years of — if I do say so myself — large and spectacular breasts. You had your chance, fellas,” she joked.

“I think I’m quite fine with going bra-free for my last chapter, and my last chapter is going to be very long and healthy.”

Judith Lucy with fellow comedian Denise Scott. (Image: Instagram)

Earlier this year, Lucy released a book titled Well Well Well… My Wellness Odyssey, which followed her personal journey to recover from severe burn out by trying all sorts of therapies from reiki to cryotherapy and sound healing. And, it’s not lost on Lucy the irony of releasing a health and wellness book to all of a sudden be diagnosed with cancer.

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“There’s nothing like releasing a book about wellness as you’re being diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said, before reading out the intro of her book.

“I know how lucky I am not to have a more serious health condition. If you have cancer or anything approaching that level of severity, I would stop reading now so that you don’t want to fire me out of a canon or tattoo Donald Trump as one sexy mother on my face next time you see me. Well, that problem’s solved!”

With her latest medical update, Lucy revealed that she has plans for a sequel.

After going public with her cancer diagnosis, it wasn’t long before her comment section was filled with supportive comments from her friends, fans and fellow comedians.

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“You make everything funny,” wrote comedian Dave Hughes. “And how do we buy this book? Xmas gifts sorted for all. Love you Judith.”

“You are the most spectacular woman with our without those 10/10 knockers,” quipped comedian and presenter Celia Pacquola.

“It’ll be a weight off your chest!” joked comedian Geraldine Hickey.

“You are my idol JL!” commented actor Lisa McCune. “Booked in my mammogram this morning. If you need anything… just shout out and an army of us will be on board.”

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A handful of comments from Judith Lucy’s friends on Instagram.

Judith Lucy is one of the country’s most successful comedian and media personality. With a career spanning decades, Lucy has become a household name thanks to her work in comedy, acting, writing and providing sharp social commentary.

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