Zambrero is giving away FREE hot chips – here’s how to get yours

There are few things better than hot, crispy chips – except perhaps FREE hot, crispy chips!

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And if you’re guilty of pinching a few from someone else’s plate (aren’t we all?), you can finally keep your hands to yourself this week.

Zambrero is giving Aussies a FREE regular serve of its new air-fried Hot Chips until Monday, October 12 – but there are a few things you need to do to get them.

How do I get free Zambrero hot chips?

Getting your hands on a free serve is easy. Here’s what you need to do:

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Join ZAM FAM Rewards if you’re not already a member. Download the free ZAM FAM Rewards app and log in. Already a member? Just make sure you have the app on your phone and are logged into your account. Look for the ‘Chips On Us’ voucher in your app. Place a qualifying order through the app. Spend $10 or more for pickup, or $20 or more for delivery. Redeem your voucher and a regular serve of Zambrero’s air-fried Hot Chips is yours for free!

But don’t leave it too late – the offer ends Monday, October 12.

Do I need to spend anything?

Yes – $10 minimum for pickup or $20 for delivery.

What are Zambrero’s air-fried Hot Chips?

Zambrero launched their popular airfried hot chip in August 2026 – golden and crispy on the outside, fluffy in the middle, air-fried, never deep-fried, and finished with Zambrero’s signature zesty chicken salt. Yum!

When does the the Zambrero free chips offer end?

Monday, October 12.

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Dr. Sam Prince, who founded Zambrero in 2005, said: “I have always believed that the simplest things deserve the greatest care. A hot chip is humble. It is a potato, heat and a little salt. But when you treat something humble with real respect, it becomes something extraordinary. That is what these chips are to me. We took the most familiar food in the country and asked how good it could truly be, without the deep fryer and without compromise. What came back was golden, crisp, soft at its heart and finished with our zesty chicken salt. This is a chip made with intention, and I believe you can taste that in every bite. I am proud to share it with Australia.”

One voucher per ZAM FAM Rewards account. T&Cs apply.

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