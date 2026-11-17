South Australian Police have searched an area the size of Singapore in their exhaustive efforts to find missing boy Gus Lamont, who vanished from his family’s remote homestead in September last year. Now a bombshell new theory has emerged among residents in the neighbouring town of Yunta that the little blonde boy may have been killed by a working dog at the sheep station.

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Speaking to The Mail, a local, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I can think of a really strong reason that his body may have been disposed of.

‘There was nothing [anyone] could do, the boy was dead, and [they] did not want [their] beloved dog to be destroyed.”

Police recently offered a $1 million reward for information about Gus’s baffling disappearance from Oak Park Station. In February, police stated they no longer believed the four-year-old had “wandered off” or “been abducted”, and in recent months, the investigation has zoned in on his grandmother Josie.

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Josie has revealed authorities have named her as the main suspect, but denies any involvement or wrongdoing.

“They’ve said that they don’t think I hurt him, they think that I buried him,” Josie told 7News Spotlight, adding that she believes her grandson was taken.

“That’s one of the theories they’re working on and, as I say, for so many reasons, it’s ludicrous. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Problems early on

The latest disturbing theory that Gus may have been killed by a dog comes as details emerge about the police use of AI to uncover clues in the early days of the investigation.

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Just days after Gus vanished, authorities turned to cutting-edge AI technology that’s used to recognise clothing, shoes and bones.

Working Drones Australia was one company recruited to assist in the search. They first used thermal cameras to conduct night searches with the hope of detecting the heat signature of a human body, but environmental challenges hampered their efforts.

Police searched a huge area of the remote property but still no solid clues have been found. (Credit: AAP)

Speaking to The Nightly, the company’s chief executive Daniel Wood explained the next step was using aerial photography over the property, then using artificial intelligence designed “specifically for our missing persons capture”.

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“You take a photo, and then you’re effectively analysing the content of that photo for pre-programmed artefacts,” he explains.

“We train our AI using medical-grade synthetic bones, as well as obviously cloth and shoes that we have ourselves.”

Again, there were challenges with this technique – the AI had to learn to filter out the unfamiliar red dirt landscape on Oak Park Station before it could accurately identify objects of interest in Gus’s disappearance.

Gus’s parents Jessica and Joshua are still holding out hope.

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In the end, police were handed a report with the coordinates and details of less than 20 objects.

“There was surprisingly little of anything, to be honest, out there,” Daniel said.

As the search for Gus continues, his distraught parents, Jessica Murray and Joshua Lamont, remain hopeful of finding out what happened to their little boy.

“During the time Gus has been missing, he should have celebrated his fifth birthday and his little brother’s first birthday with us,” Jessica says.

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