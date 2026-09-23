‘Desperate to have him home’: Gus Lamont’s parents’ heartbreaking plea a year on from his disappearance

This Sunday marks one year since four-year-old boy Gus Lamont suddenly vanished from his grandparents remote sheep station in outback South Australia.

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Now, his devastated parents Jess Murray and Josh Lamont have released a desperate plea for any information about their “shy but adventurous boy’s disappearance. Here’s what they had to say:

Gus was last seen on the evening of September 27 last year. (Image: SA Police)

JESS:

“The disappearance of our son Gus has been the most devastating and inexplicable event we have ever experienced. We love him more than words can convey and every single day without him has been incredibly difficult. Our heartache only grows and time passes and an entire year without any answers is upon us.”

“Our memories of Gus are of a beautiful, sweet, and unique little boy who loved music, listening to stories, and playing in the natural world.”

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“Gus was growing up in an amazing environment, one that I cherish as my childhood home. He was learning so much and had such a bright future ahead of him But all of this has now been taken away from him.”

“During the time Gus has been missing, he should have celebrated his fifth birthday and his little brother’s first birthday with us. One of the most heartbreaking things is that Gus and his little brother will not grow up and share their lives together.”

“Gus was adored by his little brother.”

JOSH:

“The love and support we have had from family and friends has been overwhelming. It has kept us going and helped us remain strong and hopeful for the future. We will never be able to thank them enough.”

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“We would also like to sincerely thank the community members, the SES volunteers, Australian Defence Force members, and the police for working so hard to search for Gus.”

“We miss Gus more than we can describe. We are desperate to have him returned home to us, an we are desperate for answers.

“We believe someone knows something. Someone knows what happened to Gus and may even know where he is.”

“Even if you are feeling scared or unsure, if you know anything at all we are imploring you to help us. Even the smallest detail could be helpful.”

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“Please come forward and cooperate with police.”

Multiple searches of the remote sheep station have found no trace of the boy. (Image: 7News)

LIFE CHANGING AMOUNT

While South Australia Police have found no trace of Gus since he vanished on September 27 last year, they’re hoping a million dollar reward will finally bring answers for his heartbroken family.

“I would urge anyone with information that may help locate Gus or assist in the investigation into what happened to him will come forward,” Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke announced today.

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“$1 million is a life-changing amount of money for anyone who can assist in this investigation. Rewards such as this have been successful in assisting police in major investigations.”

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