‘No words’: Angie Kent’s baby joy after year of loss and heartache

Gogglebox favourite Angie Kent is finally realising her dreams of becoming a mother, following a year of grief, IVF challenges and a bout of health struggles.

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“Results are in….I am 4 weeks pregnant,” the reality star, 36, shared on Instagram.

The baby news is a silver lining for Angie after the heartbreaking loss of her father Markos from a rare blood cancer in late April.

“This year has brought some truly horrible moments for my family and me, and there were days when the weight of it all felt unbearable.”

“To end this year with this kind of light… I hardly have any words. I know it’s very early days and the road ahead is long, but right now I just feel so overwhelmed, so deeply blessed, and profoundly grateful!!!”

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Angie shared her fertility journey for the Nine show, Big Miracles. (Credit: Nine)

Indeed, it’s been quite the journey to motherhood for the former Bachelorette star, who has openly documented her fertility battle with her fans on social media.

Angie has a string of health issues that have impacted her fertility, including endometriosis, PCOS and PMDD.

She told Woman’s Day of her lifelong dream of becoming a mother, “I’ve always wanted to have children, I just never knew what that would look like for me.

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“Whether it would be being able to do it naturally or adopting, I just knew I always wanted to be a mum.”

In early 2025, the optimistic star shared her plans to try and have a baby on her own, but insisted it wasn’t a “sad situation” where she was single and unhappy.

“I really want to have a baby on my own first. If I have a baby with someone else down the track, then amazing – but I wanted to do this first,” she insisted.

Emotional Angie’s been grieving her beloved dad Markos while preparing for motherhood. (Credit: Instagram)

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“I want people to know that it’s not a sad situation, it’s not a last resort, this is my choice.”

She also took her fans along on her journey to find a sperm donor on the series, Big Miracles.

In a devastating turn, Angie had to press pause on her IVF plans when her family received news that her dad was heading into palliative care. He passed just two days later.

Bittersweet feeling

At the time, the reality star expressed how difficult it was to hear her embryos were finally ready for her to begin the next chapter in her journey, on the same day she was told “there was nothing left they could do” to save her beloved father.

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“That timing really messed with my head. Something so beautiful was finally coming, and something so beautiful was being taken away,” Angie admitted, adding that her dad had been overjoyed at the idea of becoming a grandad.

As she prepares for first-time motherhood, there’s no doubt Angie will continue to share her deeply personal journey in a bid to encourage other women in a similar situation.

“I’ve got all these chronic illnesses, I’m neurodivergent, I’m queer and I’ve never really seen that representation on television,” she says.



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