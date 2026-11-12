‘Already chatter’: Luke Jacobz Today Show role sparks unexpected demand

When former Home and Away star Luke Jacobz popped up on TV screens as a weather presenter on the Today Show recently, fans couldn’t get enough.

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“So great to see you on the Today Show presenting the weather! Hope it’s going to be a regular gig….you are smashing it Luke,” one viewer demanded on Instagram.

“The BEST person for this job!!! Such pure joy to wake up to your energy and love for all humans every morning on our screens,” another added.

Luke himself appeared to be relishing his new role just as much, sharing a poignant photo of his young children Maisie and John watching from the lounge as he graced screens alongside new hosts Tom Steinfort and Sylvia Jeffreys.

“My little babies loving seeing their Dad on the screen with the wonderful Sylvia and Tom. Waking up with @thetodayshow,” Luke explained on social media, adding that he was “having a blast” travelling around and meeting some “incredible people” across Australia.

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Luke Jacobz kids proudly watched him on TV. (Credit: Instagram/lukejacobz)

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that over at Channel Nine, Luke’s popularity with viewers hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Luke is clearly loving life in front of the cameras, with his Today Show weather presenting stint proving an unexpected hit with viewers,” a source shares.

“The fan response has been overwhelmingly positive and Luke would be keen to make the role a more regular fixture if the opportunity arose.”

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Indeed, the insider said there was “already chatter” about whether Luke could one day be in the mix for a bigger role on Today.

“With questions swirling around the show’s future line-up, he could even be a potential co-host contender if things were to change,” the insider shares.

“His natural on-screen charm and growing audience appeal certainly wouldn’t hurt his chances.”

Luek Jacobz has been a real hit with Today Show viewers. (Credit: Instagram/lukejacobz)

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However, one thing is abundantly clear. Any career move would need to work around what matters most for Luke – which is his young family with cherished wife Raychel.

Luke made clear just how much Raychel means to him in a beautiful Mother’s Day post this year, in which he described her as “beautiful, caring, gentle, patient, understanding, thoughtful, selfless, brave, kind and giving”.

“I can’t think of a single thing I would want you to change Raychel! You do it all! I am so proud to call you my wife and our kids are even luckier to call their “Mom”.

May you my baby be kissed by the moon,” he gushed.

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Luke Jacobz and wife Raychel have two young children and Luke relishes fatherhood. (Credit: Instagram/lukejacobz)

“Luke has been embracing fatherhood and regularly makes it clear just how much he adores being a dad,” our source explains.

“Raychel would a hundred percent support Luke if a bigger television opportunity came knocking. She’s always encouraged him to chase his dream.”

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