‘Keeping options open’: Will a New York move spell the end of Hamish and Andy?

Andy Lee’s recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show took his Aussie fans by surprise, but we hear his chat show cameo could be part of a bigger plan to crack America!

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“Andy and [wife] Bec absolutely love the States, and they’re ultimately keeping their options open,” an insider tells Woman’s Day of the newlyweds’ plans.

“They’ve got some really exciting things happening in Australia and the US, and there’s no reason they can’t make the most of both.”

The comedian, 45, made quite a splash dancing through Jennifer’s famous Spirit Tunnel for the social media trend, even throwing in a kangaroo hop’ as “a little nod” to breakdancer Raygun.

Andy admitted his new wife, 36, had some reservations about him being able to nail the high-energy entrance.

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“Bec, our friends… most just went, ‘Oh just cancel, you can’t go on,’” he said.

But Andy’s dance moves were a hit and now there’s talk he’s keen to expand his profile in the States, after his animated series Do Not Watch This Show got picked up by Amazon Kids to air in the US and Canada.

Andy’s super-successful children’s books and show is making a splash in the US. (Credit: Instagram)

The hugely successful show is based on Andy’s Do Not Open This Book series, which is now available in 35 languages and has sold an impressive four million copies.

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During his appearance on Jennifer’s show, he chatted about the kids’ series, along with anecdotes about his comedian pal Nikki Glaser from his recent wedding and tales about he and best mate Hamish Blake.

Now some are speculating what Andy’s newfound success across the pond could mean for his beloved partnership with Hamish.

The creative partners have lived in separate states for a while now – Andy in Melbourne and Hamish in Sydney, where his wife Zoe Foster Blake has her Go-To beauty business and their young kids, Sonny and Rudy, attend school.

Andy and Hamish have been best mates and creative partners for decades. (Credit: Getty)

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During that time, Andy and Hamish have been producing their podcast remotely, making any relocating to the US a real possibility.

“They’re incredibly close and have always managed to make things work, no matter what’s going on and Andy being in America more often wouldn’t change that,” the insider says.

“They’d find a way around it, whether that meant flying back and forth or working out different ways to collaborate.”

Bec and Andy take Manhattan!

Andy and Bec have made no secret of their love for the Big Apple. They had their nearest and dearest travel to the city last month for their lavish wedding on the rooftop of Manhattan’s swanky Nine Orchard Hotel.

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In fact, the three-day celebration showcased the best that New York had to offer, with welcome drinks at The Carlyle on the Upper East Side and a post-wedding party in Chinatown.

Bec and Andy have been spending more and more time in New York. (Credit: Instagram)

There’s also Old Mates, the Aussie pub Andy co-opened in 2025 near the Brooklyn Bridge that boasts a line-up of fellow Aussie stakeholders, including Hamish and Hugh Jackman. And of course, Andy and Bec also had to make a pitstop at the pub on their wedding night!

“With Andy’s children’s book coming out in America, his business interests growing and Old Mates proving such a success, there are plenty of reasons to spend more time over there,” the source adds.

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“He’s really enjoying the pub venture and would love to expand the concept. If the right opportunities came along, he can see himself opening a few more in different US cities.”

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