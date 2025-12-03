“Very exciting”: Everything we know about Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding’s upcoming wedding

Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding are officially in wedding planning mode!

Rebecca has revealed that the couple have set a date for their nuptials and locked in their guest list.

When asked by Herald Sun whether she and Andy had picked a wedding date yet, she told the publication, “Yes we have, next year, later on. It is very exciting, there’s a lot to plan.”

However, Rebecca confessed she is yet to lock in one key detail: her dress.

“I don’t have a dress,’’ she said. “We have a venue, I won’t say where, but it’s a lot to do, I didn’t realise what’s involved and everything that goes into the planning.”

Back in October, Andy also revealed the couple had settled on their guest list – which is likely to be star-studded.

Andy and Rebecca got engaged in May last year after 10 years of dating, with Andy announcing the news on his Hamish and Andy podcast.

Sharing details about their proposal on Instagram, Andy joked, People keep saying we’ve rushed into this but we don’t care what people say! 💍”.

In the post, Rebecca can be seen smiling and showing off her new diamond ring, while Andy kisses her on the cheek.

The proposal took place on the grounds of their Ravenswood estate – the 150-year old home that the couple are renovating and turning into their forever family home.

Andy and Rebecca have been together since 2014 after first crossing paths in a Melbourne cafe, where Rebecca was working as a waitress at the time.

Andy made his move by writing his email address on a napkin, and the rest is history!

“There’s plenty of hot chicks in the world,” he told The Australian Women’s Weekly in May 2024, “but with Bec, it was the way she was chatting to people in the cafe. I sat there for a long time watching her, which is probably weird in hindsight.”

