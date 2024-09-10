After ten beautiful years together, 2024 Gold Logie nominee Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding shared the happy news of the engagement.

In May, Andy took to Instagram to share photos of the couple in a loving embrace, while Rebecca showed off her brand-new accessory.

Andy and Rebecca are overjoyed.

(Credit: Instagram)

“People keep saying we’ve rushed into this but we don’t care what people say! 💍” Andy joked.

The pair first met in 2014 in a cafe in Melbourne where Rebecca was working as a waitress. It has been a long-running joke between fans as to when Andy would ‘finally’ propose to his long-term girlfriend.

Unfortunately for curious fans, Rebecca won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon. While speaking on KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Andy revealed the newly engaged couple haven’t had time to plan their wedding given they are currently renovating a $8.5 million historic mansion in Melbourne.

“[The wedding] is something we have not discussed at all,” Andy confessed. “We tried to start it, but I think it bounces between, let’s have everyone there and have a massive party. Then we look at the cost of that and the fact that we’re trying to finish the house.

“We’re like, ‘oh, maybe we’ll just sneak away by ourselves.’ But it won’t be any time soon, though.”

Rebecca showing off her ring.

(Credit: Instagram)

At the time of Andy’s engagement, the comedian shared the intimate details of the proposal – including how it paid homage to their first meeting – on his podcast with best friend Hamish Blake.

“I asked Bec to marry me on Sunday,” he began.

“When I was down there, I stayed on one knee and I gave her another napkin – because when I first met her at the café, I wrote on a napkin my details – and I gave her another napkin.”

Hamish revealed he and wife, Zoe Foster Blake were both “crying” with joy following Andy’s announcement.

They weren’t the only friends overjoyed for the newly engaged couple, as many flooded Andy and Rebecca’s Instagram post with love in the comment section.

“Congrats hunnies 😍” The Block’s Sharon Johal wrote.

Brooke Boney commented: “Congratulations legends ❤❤❤”

“Congrats love birds ❤️” radio host Fitzy wrote.