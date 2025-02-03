The dinner party episodes on Married At First Sight Australia never fail to disappoint, always bringing drama, and tears as the couples come together – and the 2025 season was no different.

But what was completely unlike any other season was the fact not one, but two MAFS 2025 couples walked in solo. Which naturally caused quite the stir among the participants.

(Credit: Nine)

Viewers know that the relationship experts will always pick a few opinionated participants to keep the drama coming throughout the experiment.

But it can be extremely difficult to keep up with all the drama and feuds sparking throughout the Married At First Sight Australia 2025 season. Never fear, because TV WEEK has kept track of everything.

Continue scrolling to read each and every feud as they occur during the season.

Tim & Jamie

The first feud of the season was between Tim, who is matched with Katie, and Jamie, who is matched with Dave.

(Credit: Nine)

After Katie confessed her marital issues to the girls, Jamie was ready to call out Tim for his actions. Fuel was quickly added to the fire when Tim dodged the group’s questioning and stated, “I feel like I’ve been the one making most of the effort.”

“I’m furious,” she said. “I feel like the whole script has been flipped.”

Que the dramatic music!

“I feel like I’m gonna lose my mind in there…. Am I the only one seeing whats going on here?” Jamie said. “I can’t die on this hill… someone’s gotta back me.”

After facing many questions from the group, Tim made an abrupt exit from the dinner party. We sense that this feud has only just begun!

