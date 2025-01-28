Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Meet the couples matched on Married At First Sight Australia in 2025

Who will survive the experiment?
Married At First Sight Australia has kicked off for 2025 with a few wildcard relationships already paired. 

Returning for yet another season of love and drama are relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla. 

In the first week, the MAFS weddings will reveal which 2025 contestants have been paired together. In the first episode, viewers were treated to the bombshell that one couple had known each other from outside of the experiment. 

As for what else is coming this season, fans will just have to be patient. But know, drama is always promised! 

Below we’ve listed every couple on Married At First Sight Australia as they are revealed in 2025. 

Lauren & Eliot

Viewers were introduced to Lauren and Eliot in the first episode of MAFS 2025. But with exceedingly high expectations for their desired partners, we question whether they’ll survive the experiment or not.

Carina & Paul

These 2025 participants expected to walk down the aisle to a stranger on Married At First Sight Australia, and yet, they had already gone on a date eight months prior.

Despite Carina asking for a new ‘husband,’ Paul is determined to win regain her trust and form a romantic connection.

