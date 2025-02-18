Having been previously coupled up with Eliot two weeks earlier in the experiment, Lauren has been given a second chance to make her believe in love again on Married At First Sight Australia 2025.

The experts have matched fiercely independent Lauren, with Clint, a 43-year-old successful pro golfer and business owner from Tasmania.

A self-declared romantic who loves to love, Clint is hoping to find his life partner.

(Credit: Channel 9)

As a first in MAFS history, Lauren has been given a second chance at love, despite her increasing apprehensiveness.

With a nervous Clint at the end of the alter, initial introductions are tense with Lauren uncertain of what awaits her.

“I don’t want to say vows, I don’t want to go through it all again to be rejected,” Lauren shared.

The wedding ceremony was initially awkward, particular after Clint shared heartfelt vows while Lauren’s “second round of vows” were short and sweet.

(Credit: Channel 9)

“When I received a call from the experts that they had found my match again, I was very skeptical.”

Lauren continued to say that after countless conversations with the experts, she remembered why she was entering the experiment in the first place, “To find someone who shares the same desire to build a life together and embark on a new adventure as partners.”

Clint empathised with Lauren after the ceremony, sharing that he was there to help her.

“I’m so sorry to hear that. I’ve got your back so that’s fine.”

Lauren felt at ease and the two shared common grounds in eCommerce.

(Credit: Channel 9)

Once seated at their reception, the pair confided in one another as Lauren shared her previous MAFS experience while he revealed he has come out of a 10-year relationship. On reflection of his previous relationship, he admitted to working on himself to do better.

“I think the fact that he wants to learn and wants to grow and be a better person – that’s a very important thing to me,” Lauren shared.

The pair shared a special honeymoon in the Hunter Valley connecting over their shared passions.

Does Lauren and Clint have what it takes to survive MAFS? Only time will tell.

