The relationships experts probably weren’t aware of the wildcard participant, Eliot Donovan would become when they selected him to join the Married At First Sight Australia 2025 experiment.

Eliot was matched with Lauren Hall in the twelfth season of MAFS, and while they seemed to fit perfectly on paper, the groom’s “non-negotiables” weren’t met.

(Credit: Nine)

The groom made an abrupt exit two days into the experiment, shocking viewers and his wife.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Eliot detailed the reason behind his departure.

“I left because I didn’t find love. I was there to find love, and I didn’t see a future with Lauren,” he said. “It was more just like a long-term thing, and I didn’t want to go through the motions and fight with this person for three months just to milk the opportunity.”

With the dramatics Eliot has caused in such few episodes, fans are now curious to know more about the runaway groom.

(Credit: Nine)

The 35-year-old lives a relaxed beach lifestyle in the Gold Coast, Queensland given he owns businesses in Australia and Sri Lanka.

Unfortunately, his Instagram account reveals few details about his personal life although he does spend a lot of time camping, and hanging out at his best mate’s cabin in Old Grevillia in New South Wales.

The owner of this cabin, Jordy also happened to be his best man at Eliot’s MAFS wedding.

From the very beginning on MAFS 2025, it was clear that Eliot was a confident, straight-shooter with high standards. But what viewers didn’t know is that even Eliot’s mother warned Lauren on their wedding day.

“Even his mum said that he’s difficult, so I should’ve just listened to her and left the morning after,” Lauren told 9Entertainment.

(Credit: Nine)

Despite Eliot’s swift exit, this may not be the last time viewers see him on screen. Yahoo Lifestyle has reported both Eliot and Lauren will return to the experiment as intruders with new partners.

“Producers felt so sorry for Lauren they instantly started trying to find her a new match, and she was under the impression that only she’d be returning as Eliot made it clear he wanted nothing to do with the show anymore,” a source told the publication. “But after filming her second wedding and re-joining the experiment at a dinner party, she was blindsided as Eliot also walked in with a new wife.”

However, such information will not officially be confirmed until the MAFS 2025 intruders enter the experiment mid-way.

