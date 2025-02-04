Every season, viewers are attracted to the drama and sprinkle of romance offered in Married At First Sight Australia, yet we can’t help but notice the incredible fashion the 2025 brides and grooms are serving.
From sparkling gowns, mini dresses and down right Goddess-worthy attire, the 2025 MAFS brides are holding nothing back.
Each week, viewers will watch the participants filter through their wardrobe for the perfect Dinner Party attire.
And if you’re wondering just where they’ve purchased their looks, TV WEEK has done all the research for you.
Below we’ve gathered all the best fashion looks from the 2025 Married At First Sight Australia participants.
Jamie
First Dinner Party
Butter yellow is undoubtedly the colour of summer, and we couldn’t look past the adorable flower detail! Jamie donned this beautiful Melani the Label dress for the first dinner party, which retails for $229, and it also available in three other colours for those who prefer a darker pallet.
Carina
First Dinner Party
Carina is starting to cement her status as the 2025 style icon as she turned heads with his Mesh Stretch Twist Maxi Dress from Khy, the fashion brand owned by Kylie Jenner.
The dress is available in Nude and Black, and retails at $205 AUD.
Rhi
First Dinner Party
Melani the Label seems to be a popular brand for this year’s participants. Rhi donned a stunning two piece in the colour mulberry, however, it is available in another five colours.
The Viera skirt retails for $119 and the top is $89.
Jacqui
First Dinner Party
Jacqui is our lady in red! This Margot Maxi dress retails at $249 from I Am Delilah, featuring a deep neckline, open back with adjustable ties and includes a detachable neck scarf.
Morena
First Dinner Party
Purple never looked so good! Morena donned this Leonie Maxi Dress from Rebecca Vallance which fortunately can be rented or purchased via the Volte – prices vary.
Lauren
First Dinner Party
The elegant blue dress was worn by none other than Lauren. The bride, who walked into the dinner party alone, donned the Samira Dress with Diamante Strap from Lexi, retailing at $419.
Awhina
First Dinner Party
From first glance, Awhina’s dinner party outfit may look like a dress, but this stunning outfit is a two piece! The stunning sheen satin two piece is from the House of CB, with the skirt being available at Myer for $198.
Katie
First Dinner Party
Looking like midnight herself is Katie, donned in a glitter velvet midi dress from Forever New. Retailing for $119.95 at David Jones.
Ash
First Dinner Party
Unfortunately, we’ve had no luck hunting down where exactly Ash purchased this stunning green mini dress. But watch this space!
Sierah
First Dinner Party
Sierah may have been inspired by her fellow reality television stars as Eden from 2024 MAFS donned the lavender version of this dress, while Abbey Chatfield wore the exact same dress! This Marcella Gown is from Natalie Rolt but is available for hire through The Only Dress Hire.