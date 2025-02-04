Every season, viewers are attracted to the drama and sprinkle of romance offered in Married At First Sight Australia, yet we can’t help but notice the incredible fashion the 2025 brides and grooms are serving.

From sparkling gowns, mini dresses and down right Goddess-worthy attire, the 2025 MAFS brides are holding nothing back.

(Credit: Nine)

Each week, viewers will watch the participants filter through their wardrobe for the perfect Dinner Party attire.

And if you’re wondering just where they’ve purchased their looks, TV WEEK has done all the research for you.

Below we’ve gathered all the best fashion looks from the 2025 Married At First Sight Australia participants.

