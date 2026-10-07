The best advent calendars for 2026 are here – and some are already selling out

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Is October too early to start thinking about Christmas? Absolutely. (Unless you work in lifestyle media, hello!)

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But is it too early to start shopping for an advent calendar? Absolutely not – especially when some of the best ones are already selling out.

Advent calendars have come a verrry long way since the slightly sad ones from my childhood, filoled with little squares of chocolate that had a very specific flavour to them. (I know you know what I’m talking about.)

These days, I’d prefer to spend December counting down with beauty treats, candles, LEGO, fancy chocolates and even daily goodies for my dog (as all the goodest girls and boys deserve!). Luckily, the shopping gods have kept up to date with my own personal desires, because you can get your hands on all of these fun advent calendars and more.

So whether you’re shopping for the kids, your furry baby or, most importantly (in my humble opinion), yourself, I’ve rounded up the best advent calendars in Australia for 2026.

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Race you to December 1!

Best Advent Calendars 2026 At A Glance

The Best Advent Calendars In Australia For 2026

Photo: Target 01 Lego City Advent Calendar 2026 $49 from Target I firmly believe you’re never too old for Lego, and the Lego City Advent Calendar is proof. Behind the 24 tiny doors you’ll find festive fellows and mini builds, including Santa and Mrs Clause, and the cutest baby reindeer I ever did see. Oh, and there’s also a Lego Star Wars Lego advent calendar, and a Marvel version, too, if you’re that way inclined. Which I absolutely am. Shop Now

Photo: MCoBeauty 02 MCoBeauty Advent Calendar 2026 $59 from The Iconic If you’re like me and can’t walk past an MCoBeauty stand without “just having a little look”, this one has your name all over it. You get 12 of the brand’s makeup and skincare favourites for $59 (worth $120) including mascara, bronzer, blush, lip goodies and more. Most are minis, which I actually love for chucking in my handbag or taking on holidays – plus a full-sized cream blush stick in there for good measure. Shop Now

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Photo: Kmart 03 Bluey Advent Calendar 2026 $24 from Kmart You cannot look me in the eye and tell me that every kid you know doesn’t want a Bluey advent calendar. I simply won’t believe you. But what I love most about this particular pick is that behind every door isn’t a sweet treat, but a mini book – which, I think we can all agree, is a top-tier wholesome thing to get the kiddos excited about in the leadup to the big day. Shop Now

Photo: Dusk 04 Dusk 12-day Advent Calendar $69.99 from Dusk I’m a sucker for an advent calendar stocked with things I’ll actually use, and this one definitely ticks that box. If a bunch of delicious-smelling candles to light in the lead-up to Chrissy sounds like your idea of a good time too, this 12-day candle advent for under 70 bucks is a steal. Plus, with a whole lot of different festive fragrances behind every door, your home will smell like a holiday every day. Shop Now

Photo: Simon & Schuster/Big W 05 A Dog Lover’s Advent Calendar $39 from Big W Okay but this advent calendar for dog lovers is on my must-buy list, because the goodies behind those 24 windows aren’t just for your dog – they’re for you both to share (eeep!). A dog collar charm, a treat mould so you can make your furry baby something special to nibble on Christmas Day… I don’t know about you, but as a completely dog-obsessed fur mum, this is right up my alley. Shop Now

Photo: T2 06 T2 x Kentaro Yoshida Advent Calendar $50 from T2 As I went to Japan earlier in the year, it’s now my entire personality – so you can imagine how excited I was to see open this year’s T2 advent calendar to a stunning streetscape created by Japanese artist Kentaro Yoshida. The artwork took me straight back to wandering laneways in Kyoto, and with a delightful artisan tea bag behind every door, this advent calendar is sparking some serious joy. Shop Now

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Photo: Lindt/Target 07 Lindt Teddy Advent Calendar $30 from Target I’m not saying I’d fight a small child at the checkout for a Lindt advent calendar, but I’m not not saying it. This adorable teddy-shaped number is packed with 24 Lindt noms, including mini balls, chocolate hearts and plenty of creamy milk chocolate goodness. Basically, it’s a classic chocolate advent calendar with a very delicious grown-up upgrade. Good luck not ripping every door open on day one. Shop Now

Photo: Nude By Nature 08 Nude By Nature The Mini Bar Advent Calendar $69.95 from The Iconic I might be biased (I definitely am) but a beauty advent calendar is an absolute must for me – and I am particularly excited about this one from Aussie beauty brand Nude By Nature. Why? Because it is jam-packed with So Many Goodies. I won’t give away all its secrets, but you might just find treats like their iconic Hydra Serum Mineral Radiance Drops, Absolute Volumising Mascara and Nourishing Tinted Lip Oil behind those little doors… Shop Now

Photo: Lovehoney 09 Lovehoney Advent Calendar $149 from Lovehoney If you’re looking for something spicy, may I direct your attention to this very grown-up advent calendar? There’s no chilli sauce (soz!), but there are 24 adult toys and games – including, I might add, a Womanizer Starlet 3 (IYKYK), a mini wand and plenty more I probably shouldn’t describe while you’re eating lunch. It’s worth more than $475 but costs $149, which is a frankly outrageous saving for a whole lot of holiday fun. Shop Now

Photo: Koko Black 10 Koko Black Advent Calendar $49.90 from Koko Black Look, you could give me a $2 supermarket chocolate advent calendar and I’d still happily eat my way through December, but I’ll never, ever say no to a very fancy upgrade. Koko Black has filled every door with one of its delish, creamy milk chocolate treats, and at under 50 bucks, it feels like just the right amount of treat yo’self, dontcha think? The only problem for me is having the self-control to open just one door a day. Shop Now

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Photo: Rover Pet Products 11 Rover Pet Products Doggy Christmas Advent Calendar $99.95 from Rover Pet Products As a dog mum, I am quietly horrified with myself for only learning this year that dog advent calendars exist. How could I have committed such a gross miscarriage of justice?! Anyway, I’ve fixed that up now and am definitely adding this pick to cart – I know my pup will go nuts for an extra special treat every day in the leadup to Christmas, from venison jerky to green lipped mussels and doggy “lollies”. Shop Now

Photo: Happy Days/Big W 12 Happy Days Colouring Advent Calendar $15 from Big W Hear me out: this is actually the perfect calendar for everyone. Just like LEGO spans generations, so does colouring, and a little mindful moment every morning with my cuppa sounds like just the thing to take the edge off during what is arguably the most wonderful stressful time of the year. Consider this your permission to switch off, pick up the crayons and ignore your Christmas to-do list for a while. Shop Now

Photo: L’Occitane 13 L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar $199 from L’Occitane No question this is a splurge buy, but sometimes you’ve just gotta treat yourself (or someone VERY special), ya know? With this bad boi, you’re getting a whopping $377 worth of L’Occitane goodies for your $199, with everything from its iconic hand creams and cult-buy Almond Shower Oil to skincare, haircare and even a pillow mist hiding inside. Basically, it’s a month of tiny French treats without the cost of a flight to Provence. Shop Now

When do advent calendars go on sale in Australia?

Advent calendars generally start hitting shelves from September and October, with more arriving as Christmas gets closer. But popular beauty, LEGO and limited-edition calendars can sell out well before December 1, so if there’s one you have your eye on, don’t dilly dally.

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What are the best advent calendars in Australia for 2026?

There are advent calendars for just about everyone in 2026, from beauty and chocolate calendars to LEGO, candles, books, pets and even adult-only options. Our favourites include Nude By Nature, Dusk, MCoBeauty, Bluey and Lindt.

What is the best cheap advent calendar in Australia?

You don’t have to spend a fortune for a genuinely fun – and value-packed Christmas countdown. Our best budget pick for 2026 is the Happy Days Cosy Colouring Advent Calendar from Big W for just $15.

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