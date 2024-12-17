The best affordable lingerie brands to shop so you, not your wallet, can go fabulously bare

It’s a common misconception that when we buy lingerie, we’re doing so solely for our partners.
But the truth is that there’s nothing more attractive than feeling confident and good in your own skin.
And there’s no better way to do that than to adorn that skin in a stunning lace, satin or strappy number.
A gorgeous lingerie set is the perfect way to feel empowered and sexy. In many cases, however, they can prove quite costly.
For that very reason, we’re rounding up some of the best low-cost lingerie brands that offer stunning pieces without breaking the bank.
The best affordable lingerie brands to shop in Australia
It’s time to throw away those Bridget Jones-esque undies and spoil yourself with some of these chic yet affordable picks, to suit any occasion.
Pretty Little Thing may be your go-to for a bargain fashion buy so why not expand that shopping cart to your underwear drawer, too?
From flashy pink sets perfect for special occasions, to fitted corset styles that will have you feeling sexy, there’s a little bit of everything on offer.
And we can guarantee you’ll want to add almost everything to your virtual shopping basket.
Key features:
- Size range: 32A – 36D
- Full coverage to minimal coverage options
Our top picks:
- Red Mesh Embroidered Heart Underwired Lingerie Set, $40 (usually $80)
- Lilac Lace Trim Bralette And Thong Lingerie Set, $14 (usually $60)
02
Lovehoney is best known for its toys and various fun accessories, Lovehoney also does incredible and intricate lingerie without the hefty price tag.
The brand also has a wide range of styles and sizes, including plus-size sets to suit every figure.
This flowing red babydoll set is the perfect number for those wanting coverage but not too much coverage (wink wink, nudge nudge).
Key features:
- Size range: 6 – 30
- 12 style categories to choose from
Our top picks:
Loved for its alluring French style, flawless fit and effortless comfort, Simone Pérèle has a collection of must-haves to add to your lingerie rotation.
From silky sleepwear and luxe lingerie, and sizes catering for an A – H cup, size 8 – 22, you’re sure to find the perfect fit.
And, the brand hosts many sales throughout the year so you can make an affordable purchase without giving up quality.
Key features:
- Size range 8 – 22
- Silk wear range
- Sports range
- Shapewear range
Our top picks:
- Delice Half Cup Bra, $60 (usually $129.95)
- Festive Full Cup Triangle Bra, $149.95
04
Curvy has Australia’s largest range of A-N cup bras meaning you’re bound to find something that will work for you.
And, they offer everything from matching lingerie sets to buttery-soft babydolls to silky slips so you can shop until your heart’s content.
Key features:
- Size range: 6D – 34FF
- Bras fitted with extra support
- Choose from minimal to high coverage
Our top pick:
- Allure Underwired Full Cup Bra, $99.95
Bras n Things may be an old favourite but there’s nothing tiresome about the range of bras, panties, sleepwear and everything in between that Bras n Things stock.
Not only does the brand offer a huge bra size range, including plenty of fuller-bust options, but it also has two lines of lingerie with an added oomph.
Key features:
- Size range: 8B – 22F
- Choose from minimal to high coverage
- Varying support offered
Our top picks:
06
Chou Chou knows how to do a delicate, feminine lingerie set like no other – and it won’t break the bank. For a full set at under $100, that’s a great deal for high-quality lingerie.
With lacy bralettes and sheer styles a-plenty, there is so much to choose from if you want to feel gorgeous in your undies.
You can even have your sets customised, which is just the cutest touch.
Key features:
- Size range: XS -3XL
- High-quality sets
Our top picks:
- Georgia bralette & g-string set, $84.90
- Audrey bralette & g-string set, $84.90
07
Ann Summers is not only gorgeous and affordable, it’s also available on The Iconic which makes shopping for intimates super easy.
This sultry chemise should be argument enough that you need to add an Ann Summers piece to your wardrobe, and if you need further encouragement check out the affordable price tag.
Key features:
- Size range: UK XS – UK 2XL
- Styles ranging from sets to one pieces
Our top pick:
- Hold Me Tight Bodysuit, $38 (usually $70)
Kat The Label‘s intricate, lacy lingerie and sleepwear pieces are designed to make you look and feel good.
The Melbourne-born brand creates beautifully feminine pieces including slips, bodysuits, garters and matching sets.
Key features:
- Size range: XS – 2XL
- High to low coverage available
- Extensive style range
Our top pick:
- Maverick set, $90
09
Bendon is a fave for our comfy every day buys, but they also stock a range of brands and options that are much more risqué, for all price ranges.
One of our personal favourites would have to be Pleasure State, which offers some stunning pieces with reasonable price tags.
And with so many styles and brands on offer, you’re guaranteed to find something you love.
Key features:
- Size range: XS – 3XL
- High to low coverage available
- Various styles
Our top pick:
10
Wild Secrets is another brand best known for selling toys, but it has an extensive lingerie section you’re bound to fall in love with.
The prices are perfect for anyone shopping on a budget and the size range is surprisingly inclusive, with plenty of options for fuller figures.
Key features:
- Size range: XXS – 4XL
- Extensive style range
Our top pick:
- Seven Til Midnight Lustful Thoughts Black Embroidered Mesh Bra, Garter Skirt & G String Set, $61.99 (usually $79.99)
11
Renowned for their affordability, Boohoo’s selection of lingerie is unmatched.
Whether you’re after comfy, everyday items or some special, seductive sets to mark an occasion – they have you covered.
This sweet embroidered set is perfect for when you need to put some pep in your step!
Key features:
- Size range: 4 – 26
- Extensive style range
Our top picks:
- Embroidered mesh bra and thong set, $13.20 (usually $22)