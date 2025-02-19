We all love to indulge a little, or a lot, and why shouldn’t we? Enjoying life is far more important than any fad diet or trend.
However, if you want to gently shape your body to look even better than it already does in your favourite dress, jeans or power suit, there’s a shining beacon in the clothing realm that’ll do the trick – shapewear.
Yep, this line of lingerie will look great – and more importantly, feel great – no matter how hard you’ve gone on the party pies and champers.
Indeed a decent shapewear garment (commonly referred to as Spanx) can completely change the way you look and feel when you step out for any occasion, smoothing out your curves and giving you a confidence boost to boot.
And the best part? It’s totally acceptable to wear at any age.
Some of our favourite celebrities themselves are proving it – how else can they look so impeccably toned and flawless on the red carpet?
Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco, 39, certainly hasn’t shied from being vocal about her love for the form-flattering garments.
Speaking at the 2016 Golden Globes, Cuoco told InStyle: “I love Spanx. I’m all about it.”
Meanwhile, model mum-of-four Chrissy Teigen has also been candid about her love for shapewear, and how it was inspired by none other than Kim Kardashian.
“[Kim] made me feel so much better because we went to the bathroom and [Kim] had me zip you up,” she previously said in an interview. “And I was like ‘Oh my god, she has Spanx on! She’s cool. She’s normal.”
Actress Robin Wright is also a keen fan, stating in an interview: “Always! I have to wear them all the time.”
So now that we’ve established that shapewear is, in fact, absolutely acceptable to wear at any age, as well as transforming the way you look and feel in any garment, we’ve rounded up the best types and places to buy shapewear in Australia – and it can all be done online.
The best shapewear in Australia
Waist control underwear
Good old Bridget Jones was onto something here. Waist-control underwear will give you shape and cut a few inches off the belly region (depending on how tight you go).
01
Seamless Sculpting Mid Waist Brief
$62 at Skims
Kim K’s own line, Skims, is the holy grail of shapewear. The Seamless Sculpting Mid Waist Brief promises a smoother silhouette and a seam-free construction that avoids any muffin-top mishaps.
Sizes: XXS – 4X
Colours: sand, mica, clay, ochre, sienna, bronze, jasper, cocoa, espresso and onyx
Materials: 82% nylon, 18% elastane
Key features:
- Strong compression along the tummy and waist
- Brief back, cotton gusset and a wide crotch for added coverage
- Interior silicone underband that prevents rolling
02
Triumph Belform Panty
$69.95 at Triumph
With a reinforced front panel and rigid stretch fabric, the Belform Panty provides a firm hold and creates a smooth silhouette. It compresses multiple zones of the body with great finesse to ensure your stomach and bottom, are well sculpted.
Sizes: 12 – 24
Materials: polyamide, elastane
Key features:
- High-rise cut with soft stretch waistband
- Ensures bottom and stomach are well sculpted
- Designed to allow ease of movement while wearing
Also available at:
- $48.97 from Myer
The ‘all over’ slip dress
This style is a two-in-one winner – investing in a decent shapewear slip dress, which sculpts your entire silhouette, is a smart choice if you want to save some dosh and look incredible to boot.
03
Nancy Ganz Women’s Body Architect Slip Dress
$169.95 at Amazon
Australian company Nancy Ganz is dedicated solely to shapewear, and their commitment isn’t for nothing. The brand’s creation of the ‘Hip Slip’ back in the 1990s was revolutionary in modernising traditional shaping garments like girdles. Now, their Body Architect Slip Dress has evolved with the demands of our times, and we think they’ve nailed it.
Sizes: 10C – 16D
Colours: black and warm taupe
Key features:
- Convertible strapless contour cup with built in bra for defined shape and lift
- Zoned panels for targeted control
- Anti-slip print around the hem to hold in place
The bodysuit
Much like the slip dress, the shapewear bodysuit is a revelation when it comes to doing (or more accurately sucking in) everything at once. Toning your body from the chest to your thighs, these puppies are your go-to wardrobe staple for when you’re gearing up to squeeze into that slip dress.
04
Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Bodysuit
$279.95 at The Iconic
Australian online shopping website The Iconic houses a number of shapewear brands that’ll do the trick, including OG brand and Oprah Winfrey’s personal favourite Spanx, which has well and truly nailed the body suit.
Sizes: XS – XL
Colours: very black and champagne beige
Materials: body: 51% elastane, 49% nylon; gusset: 80% nylon, 20% elastane
Key features:
- Sculpting second-skin fit
- Dense stretch microfibre fabric; cling-free shaping; slightly sheer under light
- Moulded underwire bra with push-up padding
05
Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Bodysuit
$44.99 (usually $75) at Shapermint
Blending loungewear comfort with targeted support, the Shapermint Essentials Scoop Neck Bodysuit smooths everything out while keeping your chest free from compression. Designed for all-day ease, wear it seamlessly under jeans, dresses, and skirts.
Sizes: S – 4XL
Colours: black, beige, rose tan, mulberry, white, dusty blue, navy and racing red
Materials: body: 90% nylon, 10% spandex; gusset: 100% cotton
Key features:
- 360° tummy control
- Adjustable straps for extra lift and comfort
- Adjustable snap button gusset for movement and extended gusset for easy reach
The under bra slip
For those with a slightly more voluminous bust, this variation of shapewear is perfect. With a neckline reaching below your chest and sculpting the body from the waist down, you’ll still be able to wear your favourite bra. Comfort and fashion are sometimes a tough pairing, but this style is the perfect compromise!
06
Hush Hush Essensual Firm Control Underbra Slip
$69.95 (usually $105) at The Iconic
Hush Hush is another Australian brand that knows how to make a quality piece of shapewear that’ll last you for yonks. Their seamless Essensual Firm Control Under Bra Slip is the perfect investment for the indulgent weeks ahead.
Sizes: 10 – 24
Materials: nylon, elastane
Key features:
- Firm control
- All over body shaping and control
- Invisible seams
The thigh shaper
We can’t all have a derrière like Kim Kardashian, but this shapewear style can certainly give it a nudge. Smoothing out your thighs, hips, tummy and midriff, you’ll be slipping into that two-sizes-too-small frock you bought last summer in no time.
07
Ambra Powerlite High Waisted Shortie
$27.97 (usually $39.95) at Myer
Australian company Ambra has not only nailed this style in the form of their Powerlite Thigh Shaper Short, but they also have a key philosophy we’re happy to live by – being undefined by age or demographic. And it’s glaringly obvious by their designs, which are simple, comfortable and super affordable.
Sizes: 8 – 16
Colours: black and rose beige
Materials: 83% nylon, 16% elastane, 1% cotton
Key features:
- Seamfree and smooth
- Targets tummy, waist, hips and thighs
- Cotton blend gusset
Also available at:
- $39.95 from David Jones
What is the best shapewear that really works?
Finding the right shapewear is like choosing the perfect bra—each piece serves a different purpose depending on your needs.
For tummy control, the Skims Seamless Sculpting Mid Waist Brief provides targeted support. If you’re looking for a sleek bodysuit, the Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day Bodysuit sculpts while staying breathable.
Under dresses, the Nancy Ganz Body Architect Slip Dress offers seamless, all-over shaping. And for everyday wear, the Triumph Belform Panty delivers gentle, comfortable smoothing without feeling restrictive.
We’ve featured all these options for a reason—so no matter which one you choose, you really can’t go wrong!