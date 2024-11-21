The best affordable lingerie brands to shop so you, not your wallet, can go fabulously bare

It’s a common misconception that when we buy lingerie, we’re doing so solely for our partners.

But the truth is that there’s nothing more attractive than feeling confident and good in your own skin.

And there’s no better way to do that than to adorn that skin in a stunning lace, satin or strappy number.

A gorgeous lingerie set is the perfect way to feel empowered and sexy. In many cases, however, they can prove quite costly.

For that very reason, we’re rounding up some of the best low-cost lingerie brands that offer stunning pieces without breaking the bank.

The best affordable lingerie brands to shop in Australia

It’s time to throw away those Bridget Jones-esque undies and spoil yourself with some of these chic yet affordable picks, to suit any occasion.

03 Simone Pérèle Loved for its alluring French style, flawless fit and effortless comfort, Simone Pérèle has a collection of must-haves to add to your lingerie rotation. From silky sleepwear and luxe lingerie, and sizes catering for an A – H cup, size 8 – 22, you’re sure to find the perfect fit. And, the brand hosts many sales throughout the year so you can make an affordable purchase without giving up quality. Key features: Size range 8 – 22

Silk wear range

Sports range

Shapewear range Our top picks: Delice Half Cup Bra, $139.95

Festive Full Cup Triangle Bra, $149.95 SHOP NOW

04 Curvy Curvy has Australia’s largest range of A-N cup bras meaning you’re bound to find something that will work for you. And, they offer everything from matching lingerie sets to buttery-soft babydolls to silky slips so you can shop until your heart’s content. Key features: Size range: 6D – 34FF

Bras fitted with extra support

Choose from minimal to high coverage Our top pick: Allure Underwired Full Cup Bra, $99.95 SHOP NOW

06 Chou Chou Chou Chou knows how to do a delicate, feminine lingerie set like no other – and it won’t break the bank. For a full set at under $100, that’s a great deal for high-quality lingerie. With lacy bralettes and sheer styles a-plenty, there is so much to choose from if you want to feel gorgeous in your undies. You can even have your sets customised, which is just the cutest touch. Key features: Size range: XS -3XL

High-quality sets Our top picks: Georgia bralette & g-string set, $84.90

Audrey bralette & g-string set, $84.90 SHOP NOW

07 Ann Summers Ann Summers is not only gorgeous and affordable, it’s also available on The Iconic which makes shopping for intimates super easy. This sultry chemise should be argument enough that you need to add an Ann Summers piece to your wardrobe, and if you need further encouragement check out the affordable price tag. Key features: Size range: UK XS – UK 2XL

Styles ranging from sets to one pieces Our top pick: Hold Me Tight Bodysuit, $70 SHOP NOW

08 Kat The Label Kat The Label‘s intricate, lacy lingerie and sleepwear pieces are designed to make you look and feel good. The Melbourne-born brand creates beautifully feminine pieces including slips, bodysuits, garters and matching sets. Key features: Size range: XS – 2XL

High to low coverage available

Extensive style range Our top pick: Maverick set, $90 SHOP NOW

09 Bendon Bendon is a fave for our comfy everyday buys, but they also stock a range of brands and options that are much more risqué, for all price ranges. One of our personal favourites would have to be Pleasure State, which offers some stunning pieces with reasonable price tags. And with so many styles and brands on offer, you’re guaranteed to find something you love. Key features: Size range: XS – 3XL

High to low coverage available

Various styles Our top pick: My Fit Lace 200% Boost Push Up Plunge Bra, $47.97 (usually $79.95) shop now

11 Boo Hoo Renowned for their affordability, Boohoo’s selection of lingerie is unmatched. Whether you’re after comfy, everyday items or some special, seductive sets to mark an occasion – they have you covered. This sweet embroidered set is perfect for when you need to put some pep in your step! Key features: Size range: 4 – 26

Extensive style range Our top picks: Embroidered mesh bra and thong set, $15 (usually $22) shop now