Flatter your curves and say goodbye to discomfort with the best plus size bras Australia has to offer

There are few wardrobe pieces worn more frequently than a bra. For those of us with breasts, finding the perfect bra that holds you in, provides support, lifts and creates a flattering silhouette is an arduous task.
And even in the year of 2024, shopping for plus size pieces can be a royal pain and down right difficult. Factor in finding a stylish, flattering, comfortable and well fitting bra, you have yourself a nightmare shopping expedition.
But everyone deserves to find the perfect bra. The bra that provides comfort, support, hugs all the right places and doesn’t dig into the wrong ones – the bra that makes you actually want to wear one.
Which is why we have taken the task upon ourselves to scout out the best plus size bras on the market for you to shop, right here in Australia.
Read on to find our comprehensive guide of winning plus size bras!
The best plus size bras to shop in 2024
Smooth & Chic Cotton T-Shirt Bra
79.95 at City Chic
Featuring luxe moulded cups, sturdy underwire support, and adjustable shoulder straps with power mesh lined wings to the back for elevated excellence, this bra has nothing but praise from reviewers.
Sizes: Shirt size 14 – 24, cup size B – G
Colours: Pink Icing, Aqua, Biscay Green, Black, Emerald, Lagoon, Lavender, Love Red, Magenta, Papaya, Poseidon
Materials: 47% cotton, 44% modal, 9% elastane
Key features:
- Molded cups
- Adjustable straps
- Underwire support
- Triple hook & eye back closure
- Stretch Cotton fabrication
Full Bust Wireless Racerback Bra
$39.95 at Boody
If you’re looking for a wireless bra option, this seamless racerback bra is made not only for bigger cup sizes and goes from sizes XS to 3XL.
The silky-soft bamboo material feels so comfortable you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing a bra.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL
Colours: Black, Nude
Materials: 62% viscose, 30% nylon, 8% elastane
Key features:
- Specifically crafted for a G-cup
- Wireless
- Medium support
- V-shaped racerback for a no-show strap solution
- Full coverage fit
Parfait Underwired Longline Plunge Bra
$79.95 at THE ICONIC
There’s something very special about finding the perfect event bra, by that we mean something that is as stylish as it is supportive. This classy number from Parfait runs up to a size 18H so no need to miss out.
Sizes: Shirt size 10 – 18, cup size C – GG
Colours: Black, Nude
Materials: 100% polyamide
Key features:
- Mesh back smooths and supports
- Tuxedo bow detail with pearl charm
Triumph Sheer Minimiser Bra
$59.95 at THE ICONIC
A sheer, lacy bra is the perfectly feminine lingerie piece every woman should have in her arsenal.
For women with bigger busts, this stunning bra is perfect for those size 10 to 18.
Sizes: Shirt size 10 – 18, cup size D – F
Colours: Nude Pink, Black, Bordeaux, Mocca
Materials: 82% polyamide, 18% elastane
Key features:
- Firm fit
- Full support up to F cup
- Minimiser style reduces bust size
- Lower cup lined for added support
Charlotte Underwire Bra
$69.95 at Bendon
It’s hard to look past a classic, this timeless bra silhouette gets the job done in style.
With full coverage, thicker straps and light shaping – you can find the Charlotte bra in sizes 12 to 24 and in three different colourways.
Sizes: Shirt size 12 – 24, cup size DD – G
Colours: White, Black, Medieval Blue, Toffee
Key features:
- Full coverage bra
- Comfort wire
- Three-section cup provides support with a natural shape and profile
- Padded comfort straps
Elomi Matilda UW Plunge Bra
$89.95 at Brava
If you’re a bugger breasted girl, this gorgeous bra from Brava is the one for you.
Not only does it go up to a size 22 but the cup sizes range from G to K.
Sizes: Shirt size 10 – 22, cup size G – K
Colours: Black, Cafe Au Lait/Nude, Leopard, White, Pearl Blush, Clove, Black Dot, Jade, Rose Leo, Jungle, Haute Red
Materials: 100% polyester
Key features:
- Strong mesh band
- Rigid cup fabric
- Plunging neckline
- Easy to adjust J-Hook for racer back option
Triumph Shape Sensation Minimiser Bra
$69.95 at THE ICONIC
This handy little bra will visibly reduce your bust size while you wear it, in the event you are wanting to shape some more or opt for a different silhouette.
The padded, wider straps are also extremely comfortable on your neck and shoulders.
Sizes: Shirt size 10 – 22, cup size C – G
Colours: White, Black, Smooth Skin
Materials: 65% polyamide, 26% elastane, 9% polyester
Key features:
- Non-padded cups
- Minimiser style reduces bust size
- Shaping wire ensures maximum support
- Padded straps for added comfort
How do you find the perfect plus size bra?
Before you get to shopping, it’s helpful to keep in mind some top tips for finding the perfect plus size bras:
Consider wireless for ultimate comfort and less digging from underwire throughout the day.
Don’t forget to ensure you have the right cup size! No matter how well fitting the bra, a too small or too big cup will leave you spilling out or gaping spaces.
Try find a bra with 3 or more hooks for added stability.
You should be able to slide two fingers under the band of your bra, don’t go through the discomfort of a too small bra – your breasts are too precious for that!You’ve got the top tips, time to get shopping!