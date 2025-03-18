A stylish wardrobe is for all women, and great style is for women of all ages.
Whether it’s a change of season, adding to your staples or a complete closet overhaul, finding fashion as a woman over 50 comes down to your personal style, your lifestyle, and what you’re shopping for!
We’ve curated some key pieces that would complement a range of wardrobes, whether you’re looking for statement pieces, a casual look or a party outfit.
Basque Satin High Neck Bias Cut Maxi Dress in Stone
$189.95 from Myer
This elegant, flowy gown is perfect for any evening events you have coming up. It’s a champagne colour and features a high neck, long sleeves and maxi length style.
Country Road A-line Midi Dress in Hazelnut
$279 from Myer
This A-line shirt dress features top-stitch detailing and a centre front placket opening. Its mid-length is perfect for transitional seasonal dressing. Dress it up or down with heels or sneakers.
Sportscraft Maxine Trouser Jean
$135.99 (was $169.99) from Sportscraft
Featuring a high-waisted cut and wide leg design, the stretch fabrication will keep you comfortable all day long. These jeans are perfect for the office, travel or just a casual weekend.
Sportscraft Audrey Crop Trench
$239.99 (was $299.99) from Sportscraft
This versatile trench features a double breasted front and classic trench detailing with other great elements such as removable cuff belts and welt-style pockets with a flap. In rain or shine, this will become your go-to.
Jag Sabine Linen Pull On Pant
$120 from Jag
These pants are 100% linen and feature a relaxed fit and elastic waistband. There are also some great functional elements, such as a draw cord and side pockets, matched with a relaxed style you can dress up or down.
Jag Gia Relaxed Blazer
$200 (was $250) from Jag
A perfect addition to your workwear staples, this blazer comes in a single-breasted design with a button fastening function and two front pockets. You can pair with a matching Gia Pant or Gia Skirt, or mix it up with other colours and prints.
Country Road Short Sleeve Fitted T-Shirt
$59.95 from Country Road
This elevated yet classic t-shirt features a crew neckline and rib detailing with a fresh white colour. Pair it with jeans for a casual look or an elegant skirt.
Country Road Strap Detail Crossbody Bag
$99.95 from Country Road
It’s a best seller for a reason. The iconic Country Road Crossbody Bag is casual yet stylish, small yet fits everything you need. It features an adjustable shoulder strap that’s 54cm in length, internal and external zip pockets and a monochrome look.