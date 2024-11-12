Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Health Fitness

Stay ahead of your running game with the best sneakers on the market

Hit the ground running.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett Writer
Getty

If you’re a runner, you know that finding the right pair of running shoes is like finding the Holy Grail. Ensuring your feet stay comfortable and well-protected while pounding the pavement is of utmost importance.

Advertisement

Yet, the vast amount of information available on what to consider and which shoes to buy can be overwhelming. To give you a hand, below are some of the best shoes for running that are on the market and available to shop in Australia.

Read on to find our top picks to suit a range of budgets and styles for any type of runner.

The best women’s shoes for running in 2024

01

Glycerin 20

$179.95 (usually $269.95) at Brooks Running

Soft but firm, these are great distance shoes. They’re high quality and ultra-durable for those wanting to make an investment that will last for years to come. Their sole traction also makes them a good option for various terrains.

Sizes: 6 – 12

Key features:

  • Super-soft cushioning
  • Smooth transitions
SHOP NOW

02

Bondi 8

from $219.99 at Hoka

Hoka is kind of the MVP in the world of running shoes these days, the ultra-cushioned design makes them lightweight and comfortable to wear.

You can select the width you require from your sneakers, which is a game-changer for those with wider feet, and they come in so many colourways your only struggle will be picking just one pair.

Sizes: 5 – 12

Key features:

  • Engineered mesh construction
  • Partially gusseted tongue
  • 40% Recycled polyester eyestay lining
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

03

On Cloudmonster

$259.95 at The Iconic

Great for on-road running, the On Cloudmonster offer a cushioned landing for hard surfaces. The honeycomb-esque cushioning compresses on contact to reduce impact.

Sizes: 6 – 10.5

Key features:

  • Durable, temperature-resistant mesh upper
  • CloudTec Cushioned midsole
  • Rocker Shape and Helion Superfoam to fuel your stride
SHOP NOW

04

Ultraboost Light

$210 (usually $280) at Adidas

The Adidas Ultraboost Light are the brand’s lightest-ever sneaker. The BOOST midsole is made from a unique lightweight foam to ensure you don’t feel weighed down.

Sizes: 5 – 10

Key features:

  • Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ textile upper
  • Textile lining
  • Linear Energy Push system
SHOP NOW

05

FloatZig 1

$220 at Reebok

One of Reebok’s standout performers is the FloatZig 1, having received a Gold Ranking at the 2024 Runner’s World Shoe Awards.

The running shoes are built with premium lightweight foam technology in a “geometry that enhances cushioning, energy return and a smooth transition to give a unique underfoot experience,” according to the brand.

Sizes: 5 – 12

Key features:

  • Engineered mesh upper with reflective overlays
  • Lace closure
SHOP NOW

Does the type of running shoe matter?

First things first, does your sneaker actually matter when it comes to running? According to James Chan, the head of marketing Pacific at renowned global sportswear brand, Reebok, the right shoe can absolutely impact your performance, no matter your expertise level.

Advertisement

“Running shoes can indeed have a positive impact on performance, even for casual or beginner runners. A well-designed running shoe provides essential support, cushioning, and stability that can enhance comfort, reduce the risk of injury, and promote a more efficient running stride,” James told Now To Love.

Important factors in a quality running shoe can include anything from stability to flexibility, cushioning or traction. When it comes down to it, it all depends on the individual runner and their needs.

When it comes to the design of a good running shoe, James advised that “designing running shoes for different types of runners involves considering factors like cushioning level (more for beginners, potentially less for advanced runners), support features, and biomechanical considerations”.

“Biomechanics, including factors like pronation (foot roll), impact forces, and stride length, influence shoe design. Different shoes offer varying levels of pronation control or support, cushioning materials, and flexibility to accommodate different foot strikes and running styles,” he said.

Advertisement

What should you look for when buying running shoes?

According to James, “shoppers should consider factors such as their running style, foot shape, terrain, and desired level of support and cushioning”.

“It’s important to get properly fitted, consider the shoe’s durability, and test the shoes through a short jog or run before making a final decision”, he added.

Related articles:

Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY
Advertisement
Advertisement