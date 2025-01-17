Deciding on a pair of new shoes to purchase can be overwhelming. Do you really need those knee-high boots right now? Or those loafers that you’ve had on your wish list forever?

To take away some of the difficulties that come with having to make that choice we often look to one thing as a default; what shoe brands do we trust?

Do they produce high-quality items that will stand the test of time? Or are they more budget-friendly so you can shop with peace of mind? No matter your intentions, finding the right shoe brand is instrumental to getting off on the right foot with your newest purchase.

But what are the best shoe brands in Australia, you ask? Ranging from comfort to quality and affordable to high-end, we’ve done the work for you and found a range of shoe brands to shop from.

The best shoe brands in Australia

01 Novo Whether it’s a casual shoe you’re after or something a little more formal, Novo has an extensive catalogue to help you find the ideal style appropriate for any (and every) occasion. From block heel mules to lace-up flatforms – these shoes come at an affordable price tag too. Also available at: The Iconic SHOP NOW

02 Nine West Balancing its fashionable New York heritage with its quintessential Australian style, Nine West is all about tapping into the season’s latest trends while maintaining a focus on wearability, quality and style. Also available at: The Iconic

Myer

David Jones SHOP NOW

03 Michael Kors From comfortable lace-ups to statement-making over-the-knee boots to ever-versatile Chelsea boots, Michael Kors has a wide range of designs and styles to take you through all the seasons in style. Being a designer brand and all, you can expect prices to be on the higher end, but fret not as the brand hosts many sales throughout the year. Also available at: David Jones SHOP NOW

04 Billini The leading destination for on-trend women’s footwear and accessories, Billini offers a luxe feel at an attainable price with its wide range of modern designs. Also available at: The Iconic

Showpo SHOP NOW

05 Senso With a focus on high-quality leather and strong silhouettes, Senso makes it easy to slip into something effortless to match your style. Also available at: Myer

Farfetch

David Jones SHOP NOW

06 Wittner When you think of Australian footwear you can hardly look past Wittner. The brand effortlessly blends classic shapes with modern trends, while maintaining supreme comfort and functionality to suit every sole. Also available at: The Iconic

David Jones SHOP NOW

07 Cariuma From organic canvas, leather, and suede, Cariuma handmakes casual and comfortable sneakers using sustainable materials so you can shop – and step – sustainably. SHOP NOW

08 Tony Bianco One of Australia’s leading fashion footwear brands for a reason, Tony Bianco is sleek, sophisticated and stylish all wrapped up in one shoe. Pick from classic black ankle boots, suede knee-high boots and polished leather stiletto styles to pair with your unique style. Also available at: The Iconic

David Jones SHOP NOW

