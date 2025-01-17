Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle

Step into the new year with style thanks to these top shoe brands

Stylish and comfortable.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor

Deciding on a pair of new shoes to purchase can be overwhelming. Do you really need those knee-high boots right now? Or those loafers that you’ve had on your wish list forever?

Advertisement

To take away some of the difficulties that come with having to make that choice we often look to one thing as a default; what shoe brands do we trust?

Do they produce high-quality items that will stand the test of time? Or are they more budget-friendly so you can shop with peace of mind? No matter your intentions, finding the right shoe brand is instrumental to getting off on the right foot with your newest purchase.

But what are the best shoe brands in Australia, you ask? Ranging from comfort to quality and affordable to high-end, we’ve done the work for you and found a range of shoe brands to shop from.

The best shoe brands in Australia

01

Novo

Whether it’s a casual shoe you’re after or something a little more formal, Novo has an extensive catalogue to help you find the ideal style appropriate for any (and every) occasion. From block heel mules to lace-up flatforms – these shoes come at an affordable price tag too.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

02

Nine West

Balancing its fashionable New York heritage with its quintessential Australian style, Nine West is all about tapping into the season’s latest trends while maintaining a focus on wearability, quality and style.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

03

Michael Kors

From comfortable lace-ups to statement-making over-the-knee boots to ever-versatile Chelsea boots, Michael Kors has a wide range of designs and styles to take you through all the seasons in style. Being a designer brand and all, you can expect prices to be on the higher end, but fret not as the brand hosts many sales throughout the year.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

04

Billini

The leading destination for on-trend women’s footwear and accessories, Billini offers a luxe feel at an attainable price with its wide range of modern designs.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

05

Senso

With a focus on high-quality leather and strong silhouettes, Senso makes it easy to slip into something effortless to match your style.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

06

Wittner

When you think of Australian footwear you can hardly look past Wittner. The brand effortlessly blends classic shapes with modern trends, while maintaining supreme comfort and functionality to suit every sole.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

07

Cariuma

From organic canvas, leather, and suede, Cariuma handmakes casual and comfortable sneakers using sustainable materials so you can shop – and step – sustainably.

SHOP NOW

08

Tony Bianco

One of Australia’s leading fashion footwear brands for a reason, Tony Bianco is sleek, sophisticated and stylish all wrapped up in one shoe. Pick from classic black ankle boots, suede knee-high boots and polished leather stiletto styles to pair with your unique style.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

Related articles:

Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Shopping Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor, Entertainment

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor of Are Media’s Entertainment vertical. Having worked in the entertainment industry since her time at university—where she obtained a Bachelor of Communication degree from Western Sydney University, her experience spans both digital and print. With an interest in uncovering the latest binge-worthy shows, Chanelle takes a leading role in identifying pop-culture news for ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, TV Week and more. Focusing on trends on and off the screen, as well as lifestyle and fashion, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending online and the newest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement