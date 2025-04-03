5 of the best wide leg jeans for winter

Wide leg jeans are more than just a trend—they’re a winter wardrobe essential.
With their roomy silhouette and versatile styling options, these jeans keep you cosy, stylish, and ready for any occasion.
Pair them with your favourite sneakers for an effortless off-duty look or dress them up with a tailored coat and boots for a chic winter ensemble. Here’s some looks we love…
01
Rip Curl 95 Mid Baggy Ariane
$129.95 from Abrand Jeans
Like Sydney Sweeney’s jeans, these mid-rise baggy jeans offer plenty of room through the hips and thighs making them both comfy and totally on-trend.
Key features:
- Mid-rise – wide, straight leg
- Rigid denim, non-stretch fabric
- Build to last, maintain their shape
02
G11 Wide Leg Jeans $149.95
$149.95 from Guess
Want a slightly more snug fit through the hips and thighs? These offer a flattering cut that then flare through the hip to hems. They also offer a perky posterior – check them out below.
Key features:
- Wide leg
- Mid-rise
- 100% Cotton/1% Elastane Spandex
03
M.N.G Emma Jeans
$99.95 at The Iconic
With wide leg jeans there’s naturally a lot of fabric, so details like pockets can enhance the look of the jeans and offer a subtle bit of structure. The detail also stands out when paired with a fitted top or statement knits like Gigi Hadid for a slightly more put together finish.
Key features:
- 100% Pure cotton denim
- Mid-rise
- 4-pocket design
04
Abrand Exclusive 94 High & Wide Peitie Ruth
$119.95 Abrand Jeans
For a slightly more sophisticated approach to wide leg styles, opt for a slightly darker denim and higher waist. This pair from Abrand not only tick both those boxes, they offer a fitted finish through the hips, flaring out through to the hems. They fit the wide-leg brief but are a little less casual than some.
Key features:
- High waist
- Comfy stretch denim fit
- Dark indigo wash
05
Bershka Wide-leg Jeans
$79.99 from The Iconic
Looking for full commitment to comfort, then these super wide-leg threads have you covered. Pair with a relaxed knit to truly lean into the cosy nature of these or level super wide leg jeans up like J.Lo with a relaxed blazer.
Key features:
- 100% cotton
- Relaxed, wide-legs
- Also available in black and grey