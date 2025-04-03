Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Advertisement
5 of the best wide leg jeans for winter

When trend meets comfort
Brand logo of Woman's Day
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 14: Anna Winter seen wearing Ray-Ban black slim sunglasses, Arket burgundy and white oversized striped rugby shirt / classic polo collar and slightly extended sleeves for a relaxed fit, Weekday light blue casual wide-leg, loose-fitting vintage-style jeans that fall slightly over the ground, Miu Miu black leather Pocket handbag with gold details and Adidas black leather sneaker shoes, on March 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors.

Wide leg jeans are more than just a trend—they’re a winter wardrobe essential.

With their roomy silhouette and versatile styling options, these jeans keep you cosy, stylish, and ready for any occasion.

Pair them with your favourite sneakers for an effortless off-duty look or dress them up with a tailored coat and boots for a chic winter ensemble. Here’s some looks we love…

Photo: Getty Images/Abrand Jeans

01

Rip Curl 95 Mid Baggy Ariane

$129.95 from Abrand Jeans

Like Sydney Sweeney’s jeans, these mid-rise baggy jeans offer plenty of room through the hips and thighs making them both comfy and totally on-trend.

Key features:

  • Mid-rise – wide, straight leg
  • Rigid denim, non-stretch fabric
  • Build to last, maintain their shape
Photo: Getty Images/Guess

02

G11 Wide Leg Jeans $149.95

$149.95 from Guess

Want a slightly more snug fit through the hips and thighs? These offer a flattering cut that then flare through the hip to hems. They also offer a perky posterior – check them out below.

Key features:

  • Wide leg
  • Mid-rise
  • 100% Cotton/1% Elastane Spandex
Photo: Getty Images/The Iconic

03

M.N.G Emma Jeans

$99.95 at The Iconic

With wide leg jeans there’s naturally a lot of fabric, so details like pockets can enhance the look of the jeans and offer a subtle bit of structure. The detail also stands out when paired with a fitted top or statement knits like Gigi Hadid for a slightly more put together finish.

Key features:

  • 100% Pure cotton denim
  • Mid-rise
  • 4-pocket design
Photo: Getty Images/Abrand Jeans

04

Abrand Exclusive 94 High & Wide Peitie Ruth

$119.95 Abrand Jeans

For a slightly more sophisticated approach to wide leg styles, opt for a slightly darker denim and higher waist. This pair from Abrand not only tick both those boxes, they offer a fitted finish through the hips, flaring out through to the hems. They fit the wide-leg brief but are a little less casual than some.

Key features:

  • High waist
  • Comfy stretch denim fit
  • Dark indigo wash
Photo: Getty Images/The Iconic

05

Bershka Wide-leg Jeans

$79.99 from The Iconic

Looking for full commitment to comfort, then these super wide-leg threads have you covered. Pair with a relaxed knit to truly lean into the cosy nature of these or level super wide leg jeans up like J.Lo with a relaxed blazer.

Key features:

  • 100% cotton
  • Relaxed, wide-legs
  • Also available in black and grey
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

