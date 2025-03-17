One of the hardest parts of entering winter is saying goodbye to our summer dresses and cute skirts in favour of items that cover us from head to toe, like our thick knits and full-sleeved dresses.

But that doesn’t always have to be the case, because layering our summer favourites with winter basics is the best way to beat the cold while still wearing the outfits we want – and looking incredible chic at the same time.

And the key to that lies within the humble tights. Sheer, opaque or patterned; whether you’re looking for a certain style or type of coverage, tights are our saving grace when it comes to the cooler months.

However, tights tend to run on the delicate side, meaning it’s highly likely to find yourself with a rip or snag by the time you’re done wearing them. A struggle I’ve faced time and time again.

Which is why I decided to end my misery and find some of the best non-rip tights in Australia, starting with the highest-rated picks on Amazon.

The best non-rip tights in Australia

01 Sheertex Stubbornly Strong Super Sheer Rip-Resist Tights $19.99 at Amazon Best for: durability If you've been on the hunt for rip-resistant tights, then there's a very good chance you've come across Sheertex. These tights are so popular and in demand that it's nearly impossible to purchase directly from the website, but luckily that's not the case with Amazon. I opted for the super sheer – but you can choose between the mini dot style or the classic tights – and I was pleasantly surprised to find they live up to their name. The tights didn't rip, despite being worn all day, and felt pretty sturdy so you can move with peace of mind. Sizes: XS – XXL Key features: Made with Sheertex Rip-Resist Technology

Long-lasting and comfortable

Lightweight level of control

Provides slight shaping

Long-lasting and comfortable

Lightweight level of control

Provides slight shaping SHOP NOW

02 Wakuna Sheer Pantyhose $17.99 at Amazon Best for: sheer style With over 1,000 reviews and boasting a rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars, I knew these tights were next on my list to try. Providing a much more sheer look than the Sheertex ones, I definitely preferred these when it came to style.* Given the delicacy of sheer tights, I had to be careful not to snag them with my hand jewellery (a feat harder than it sounds) but I was successful after a full day of wear. *See the header photo for what these tights look like when worn. Sizes: S – XL Colours: beige, black, coffee and grey Key features: Wears like a light body shaper

Clear and translucent

Comes in a three-pack

Clear and translucent

Comes in a three-pack SHOP NOW

03 Frola Women's 80 Denier Tights from $11.04 at Amazon Best for: comfort Another pair of tights boasting high reviews – rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from 8,306 global ratings – are these ones from Frola. They're durable, stylish and hold just the right amount of sheer. They're incredibly silky on the skin and aren't too tight so you can move around with ease. Sizes: S/M – XXL Colours: 26 styles Key features: Made using 3D Spandex

3D elastane also makes the tights more durable

Soft, suede like finish

3D elastane also makes the tights more durable

Soft, suede like finish SHOP NOW

Other highly-rated tights on Amazon

04 G&Y Sheer Tights from $14.34 at Amazon Best for: versatility Loved by reviewers for the appearance and fit of these tights, many noted that they look great, have a nice colour and that the size is perfect. Tick, tick and tick! Available in a range of colours, so you can style as you please, these tights are backed by over 13,000 ratings (yes, that many!) and are rated 3.7 stars out of 5. Sizes: S – 3XL Colours: black, nude, blue, coffee, grey and white Key features: 1.2-inch wide elastic waistband

High-density weaving from soft microfiber

Moisture-wicking

High-density weaving from soft microfiber

Moisture-wicking SHOP NOW

05 Keadido Sheer Warm Pantyhose $20.99 at Amazon Best for: warmth Never worry about feeling the cold on a night out again as these tights feature warm and soft fleece layers inside to keep you toasty without looking bulky. They're rated 3.0 out of 5 stars by 5,188 reviewers, with most saying they like them for the warmth and comfort they provide. Colours: black and grey Key features: Inner nude colour fleece plush

Comfortable wearing and snug.

One size

Comfortable wearing and snug.

One size SHOP NOW

