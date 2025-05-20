Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Winter 2025 is on its way, meaning more time to snuggle up on the couch, crack open a good book and wrap ourselves in our cosy companion – the hooded blanket.

The epitome of the thing you never knew you needed. And once you have one, you’ll never look back.

Shaped much like the traditional blanket, these puppies deliver the goods by giving you the feeling like you’re cuddled up in bed, but with the freedom to move about with a cut-out hood for your noggin.

If you haven’t already got one, we recommend you do so pronto. To make the transition into #BlanketLife a little easier for you, we found some of the best on offer in Australia right now.

Get snuggling…

The best-hooded blankets to shop in 2025

01 Musk Pink Oodie $62.30 (usually $89) at The Oodie Stick to a classic and opt for one of Oodie’s iconic simple designs. Made with a fleecy soft material to keep you cosy all winter long and endless designs to choose from, the world is your oyster. Key features: Machine washable

Made from Sherpa fleece on the inside and flannel fleece on the outside

OOD based on a 6XL Hoodie or S/M sizing Shop Now

02 Eeyore Oodie $76.30 (usually $109) at The Oodie If this Winnie the Pooh Eeyore themed Oodie isn’t enough to boost your serotonin, we don’t know what will. This Disney’s Oodie is perfect for those lazy days or when you want to take a nap. Oodie has a number of themes including Paddington the Bear, Marvel’s Baby Groot, Bambi, Glinda from Wicked and many more. Key features: Over 50 designs to choose from

Free shipping over $100

Comes with a cushion case (until sold out) Shop Now

03 Cloud Hooded Fluffy Sherpa Blanket $89.95 at Bed Bath N’ Table Keep it classic with this simple wearable blanket with a snuggly sherpa reverse and a fluffy texture that feels soft as a cloud. Key features: Made from plush polyester

Extra large pocket for essentials Shop Now

04 Gominimo Comfy Blanket Hoodie $51.45 at Amazon With an extra large pocket for snacks, your phone or your TV remote – you’ll have everything you need and more for a cosy night in, right at your fingertips. Key features: Made large in size for extra room and comfort

Sherpa fleece Shop Now

05 Blanket Oversized Comfort Hoodie $35.69 at Kogan Ensure maximum comfort and try out an extra-soft hoodie style like this cosy black blanket! This oversized comfort hoodie from Kogan is available in varying colours, meaning you can tailor it to match any personal style. Materials include Sherpa fleece and flannel fleece. Key features: Made from ultra-soft fleece

Zippered front pocket

Various colours available Shop Now

