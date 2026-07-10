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We found the cosy $35 outfit we’ll all be living in this winter.

Plus more cosy, comfy sets we're adding to cart.
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Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
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Cosy, comfy loungewear is my entire personality right now.

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And you know what?

I’m not sorry about it. Not one little bit!

Because it’s cold out and all I want to do is wrap up and stay warm – and if that means wearing cute knit sets and tracksuits everywhere I go, then so be it.

All it takes to take uplevel a tracksuit or lounge set from couch-only status is a few styling hacks.

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For a knit set, tuck the front of the top into the pants, leaving a little overhang (they call it the ‘French tuck’).

Slide into some loafers or loafer-mules, add some statement jewellery and oversized sunnies, and you’re set. Instant effortless cool.

Hailey Bieber shows us how it’s done. Image: Getty

For a classic tracksuit, don’t try to fight the sporty vibe – lean in! Pop on some sneakers (leave the uggs at home this time around!), a cool jacket or coat, and (ahem) run a brush through your hair.

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The secret to making this look more cool girl and less “I’ve-spent-the-past-24-hours-rotting-on-the-couch” is simple but sleek hair and makeup.

Gabrielle Union keeps it sleek and simple. Image: Getty

Now you know how to wear ’em, here are the best affordable sets to buy right now – including a knit set that comes in at just $35!

Happy shopping!

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Photo: H&M

01

H&M cable knit sweater

$69.99 from H&M

Cable knit is just so classic, right? It’s preppy, it’s cosy, and the collared neckline on this jumper elevates the whole look.

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Photo: H&M

02

H&M cable knit pants

$59.99 from H&M

Cosy matching cable-knit wide-leg trousers are a non-negotiable, sorry. This set was made for brunches with the gals.

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Photo: Papinelle

03

Papinelle tee

$49.95 from Papinelle

If you haven’t felt how deliciously soft Papinelle’s organic cotton is, you’re missing out. I’m a huge fan of this range – and btw, you can mix and match a few different styles of tops and bottoms in the range.

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Photo: Papinelle

04

Papinelle pants

$69.95 from Papinelle

The pants? Comfier than a cloud. But if you run hot, even in winter, you can grab yourself a pair of boxer shorts in the same super-soft fabric.

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Photo: Next

05

The Set tracksuit

$80 from Next

This one’s for the sporty-chic girlies – style with fresh sneakers, a trench and a slouchy tote for very celeb-worthy look.

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Photo: Big W

06

Big W knit jumper

$15 from Big W

Wait, wait, wait… $15? Yep. I’m calling it: THIS, paired with the pants (below) is the set we’ll all be wearing this winter.

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Photo: Big W

07

Big W knit pants

$20 from Big W

Throw on the matching jumper, some loafers and gold hoops a la Hailey Bieber, and you’ve got yourself the perfect casual-cool winter outfit for just 35 bucks.

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Photo: Athlisan

08

Athlisan knit set

$54.99 from Amazon

A whole knit set for $55? Say less. And if you’re not a pink girlie, it also comes in cream, black, brown and beige. Choices!

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Photo: Petal & Pup

09

Petal & Pup knit set

$109 from Petal & Pup

The thing about matching sets? They’re easy – and guaranteed to look chic. This grown-up khaki two-piece is no exception.

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Photo: Target

10

Lily Loves jumper

$40 from Target

The unexpected funnel neck on this jumper stole my heart. Plus, it also comes in navy, if burgundy’s not your thing.

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Photo: Target

11

Lily Loves trackpants

$40 from Target

Matching pants? But of course! And yes, you can grab these in navy too – hear, hear for matching!

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Photo: Next

12

The Set co-ord set

$67 from Next

If you want something with a flirty, playful twist, look no further than this striped number.

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Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

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