We found the cosy $35 outfit we’ll all be living in this winter.

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Cosy, comfy loungewear is my entire personality right now.

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And you know what?

I’m not sorry about it. Not one little bit!

Because it’s cold out and all I want to do is wrap up and stay warm – and if that means wearing cute knit sets and tracksuits everywhere I go, then so be it.

All it takes to take uplevel a tracksuit or lounge set from couch-only status is a few styling hacks.

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For a knit set, tuck the front of the top into the pants, leaving a little overhang (they call it the ‘French tuck’).

Slide into some loafers or loafer-mules, add some statement jewellery and oversized sunnies, and you’re set. Instant effortless cool.

Hailey Bieber shows us how it’s done. Image: Getty

For a classic tracksuit, don’t try to fight the sporty vibe – lean in! Pop on some sneakers (leave the uggs at home this time around!), a cool jacket or coat, and (ahem) run a brush through your hair.

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The secret to making this look more cool girl and less “I’ve-spent-the-past-24-hours-rotting-on-the-couch” is simple but sleek hair and makeup.

Gabrielle Union keeps it sleek and simple. Image: Getty

Now you know how to wear ’em, here are the best affordable sets to buy right now – including a knit set that comes in at just $35!

Happy shopping!

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Photo: H&M 01 H&M cable knit sweater $69.99 from H&M Cable knit is just so classic, right? It’s preppy, it’s cosy, and the collared neckline on this jumper elevates the whole look. Shop Now

Photo: H&M 02 H&M cable knit pants $59.99 from H&M Cosy matching cable-knit wide-leg trousers are a non-negotiable, sorry. This set was made for brunches with the gals. Shop Now

Photo: Papinelle 03 Papinelle tee $49.95 from Papinelle If you haven’t felt how deliciously soft Papinelle’s organic cotton is, you’re missing out. I’m a huge fan of this range – and btw, you can mix and match a few different styles of tops and bottoms in the range. Shop Now

Photo: Papinelle 04 Papinelle pants $69.95 from Papinelle The pants? Comfier than a cloud. But if you run hot, even in winter, you can grab yourself a pair of boxer shorts in the same super-soft fabric. Shop Now

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Photo: Next 05 The Set tracksuit $80 from Next This one’s for the sporty-chic girlies – style with fresh sneakers, a trench and a slouchy tote for very celeb-worthy look. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 06 Big W knit jumper $15 from Big W Wait, wait, wait… $15? Yep. I’m calling it: THIS, paired with the pants (below) is the set we’ll all be wearing this winter. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 07 Big W knit pants $20 from Big W Throw on the matching jumper, some loafers and gold hoops a la Hailey Bieber, and you’ve got yourself the perfect casual-cool winter outfit for just 35 bucks. Shop Now

Photo: Athlisan 08 Athlisan knit set $54.99 from Amazon A whole knit set for $55? Say less. And if you’re not a pink girlie, it also comes in cream, black, brown and beige. Choices! Shop Now

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Photo: Petal & Pup 09 Petal & Pup knit set $109 from Petal & Pup The thing about matching sets? They’re easy – and guaranteed to look chic. This grown-up khaki two-piece is no exception. Shop Now

Photo: Target 10 Lily Loves jumper $40 from Target The unexpected funnel neck on this jumper stole my heart. Plus, it also comes in navy, if burgundy’s not your thing. Shop Now

Photo: Target 11 Lily Loves trackpants $40 from Target Matching pants? But of course! And yes, you can grab these in navy too – hear, hear for matching! Shop Now

Photo: Next 12 The Set co-ord set $67 from Next If you want something with a flirty, playful twist, look no further than this striped number. Shop Now

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