We found the cosy $35 outfit we’ll all be living in this winter.

Cosy, comfy loungewear is my entire personality right now.
And you know what?
I’m not sorry about it. Not one little bit!
Because it’s cold out and all I want to do is wrap up and stay warm – and if that means wearing cute knit sets and tracksuits everywhere I go, then so be it.
All it takes to take uplevel a tracksuit or lounge set from couch-only status is a few styling hacks.
For a knit set, tuck the front of the top into the pants, leaving a little overhang (they call it the ‘French tuck’).
Slide into some loafers or loafer-mules, add some statement jewellery and oversized sunnies, and you’re set. Instant effortless cool.
For a classic tracksuit, don’t try to fight the sporty vibe – lean in! Pop on some sneakers (leave the uggs at home this time around!), a cool jacket or coat, and (ahem) run a brush through your hair.
The secret to making this look more cool girl and less “I’ve-spent-the-past-24-hours-rotting-on-the-couch” is simple but sleek hair and makeup.
Now you know how to wear ’em, here are the best affordable sets to buy right now – including a knit set that comes in at just $35!
Happy shopping!
01
H&M cable knit sweater
$69.99 from H&M
Cable knit is just so classic, right? It’s preppy, it’s cosy, and the collared neckline on this jumper elevates the whole look.
02
H&M cable knit pants
$59.99 from H&M
Cosy matching cable-knit wide-leg trousers are a non-negotiable, sorry. This set was made for brunches with the gals.
03
Papinelle tee
$49.95 from Papinelle
If you haven’t felt how deliciously soft Papinelle’s organic cotton is, you’re missing out. I’m a huge fan of this range – and btw, you can mix and match a few different styles of tops and bottoms in the range.
04
Papinelle pants
$69.95 from Papinelle
The pants? Comfier than a cloud. But if you run hot, even in winter, you can grab yourself a pair of boxer shorts in the same super-soft fabric.
05
The Set tracksuit
$80 from Next
This one’s for the sporty-chic girlies – style with fresh sneakers, a trench and a slouchy tote for very celeb-worthy look.
06
Big W knit jumper
$15 from Big W
Wait, wait, wait… $15? Yep. I’m calling it: THIS, paired with the pants (below) is the set we’ll all be wearing this winter.
07
Big W knit pants
$20 from Big W
Throw on the matching jumper, some loafers and gold hoops a la Hailey Bieber, and you’ve got yourself the perfect casual-cool winter outfit for just 35 bucks.
08
Athlisan knit set
$54.99 from Amazon
A whole knit set for $55? Say less. And if you’re not a pink girlie, it also comes in cream, black, brown and beige. Choices!
09
Petal & Pup knit set
$109 from Petal & Pup
The thing about matching sets? They’re easy – and guaranteed to look chic. This grown-up khaki two-piece is no exception.
10
Lily Loves jumper
$40 from Target
The unexpected funnel neck on this jumper stole my heart. Plus, it also comes in navy, if burgundy’s not your thing.
11
Lily Loves trackpants
$40 from Target
Matching pants? But of course! And yes, you can grab these in navy too – hear, hear for matching!
12
The Set co-ord set
$67 from Next
If you want something with a flirty, playful twist, look no further than this striped number.