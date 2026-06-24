This trending $16 jacket will keep you warm all winter

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Anyone else reaching for a jacket or a coat every time they leave the house these days?

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I mean, it is the season for it, so I guess I’m not ~surprised~ as such.

But still, after an unseasonably warm autumn and a fairly toasty start to winter, the cold snap has hit me out of nowhere (sort of).

And you know what? I’m okay with it.

Because if I’m being completely honest (and I would never lie to you!), I actually love winter dressing. The layering!! The chonky knits, the clompy boots! Oh, and the accessories – cute scarves, cuddly beanies, leather gloves…

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And, of course, the coats and jackets. I admit, I have too many – but still, I want more. And friends, I have found so many trending styles for some seriously amazing prices – including a cosy puffer jacket that just happens to be on sale for just $16 (nope, not a typo).

So if you’re feeling the chill, and want to get snuggly without forking out your entire fortnight’s paycheck, come with me on this cosy journey into the biggest trends in jackets and coats for 2026.

Happy shopping!

Longline coats

A coat that hits mid-thigh or longer is a certified classic. It’s perfect for office, evening… anywhere!

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Throw over a button-down shirt and jeans for instant smart-casual vibes, or take style tips from Katie Holmes and pair with a silky midi skirt and boots for a winter date night.

Katie Holmes. Photo: Getty.

Shop the best affordable long coats:

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Faux fur jackets

From full fur coats (faux, of course!) to textural teddy jackets, shearling trims and more, ‘snug and cuddly’ is the style memo this winter.

The Crown star Claire Foy kept hers casual, throwing it on over jeans and boots – proving you don’t have to save this luxe fabrication for a special occasion.

Claire Foy. Photo Getty.

Shop the best affordable faux fur jackets:

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Leather effect

A leather-look biker jacket is the perfect weekend piece, but if you want to take the trend to work, try a chic suede-effect blazer or a more structured cropped jacket.

Go for an oversized fit to be bang-on trends (and have room to layer cosy knits underneath for extra warmth).

Chloe Sevigny. Photo: Getty

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Shop the best affordable leather-look jackets:

Puffer jackets

Nothing makes me feel more like a snug bug in a rug than wearing a big ol’ puffer jacket when it’s cold out.

Wear a cropped design over activewear (even if you’re simply heading to brunch), or pick a thick longline style to stay toasty as can be.

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Sofía Vergara. Photo: Getty.

Shop the best affordable puffer jackets:

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