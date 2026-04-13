Need new jeans? We found autumn’s biggest denim trends from just $25

I think we can all agree, shopping for jeans is *checks notes* the very worst.
But when you do find that pair that fits? Ooft – there’s nothing like it!
To help you get that ~very special~ “I just found the perfect new jeans” feeling, I’ve dived deep into the top trending styles for autumn/winter 2026. We’re talking washes (hint: they’re dark), cuts (hello, cigarette jeans!) and detailing (ahem, turned-up cuffs are back in a big way).
And no, I do not expect you to go out there and brave the world of denim alone. I wouldn’t do that to you!
I’ve found you a few pairs in each trending style for you to shop as you please. Just pick the look you like, click and let them come to you.
Better yet, they all come in at under $130, with a few pairs for just $25. Yes, seriously.
Ready to shop? Let’s do it!
Dark denim jeans
This year, we’re going deep – blue, that is.
Dark indigo and inky blue washes are the star of 2026, and feel more polished and a wee bit more grown-up than their lighter counterparts, making them a natural evolution.
Wear them with a crisp white tee and sneakers for everyday simplicity, or lean into a more elevated take with a silk blouse, belt and heels. Sleek, versatile and quietly chic.
01
Kmart belted jeans
$35 from Kmart
Super on-trend wide-leg jeans, with bonus belt? Say less.
02
Big W jeans
$25 from Big W
At $25 a pop, you might as well get two pairs so you’re safe on laundry day.
03
Cotton On
$69.99 from Cotton On
Puddle-leg jeans are having a big moment this season (and yes, you may call it “those jeans need hemming” if you prefer).
04
Zara jeans
$69.95 from Zara
I love the tailored style for these Zara jeans. Denim, but make it sophisticated.
Turned-up cuffs
Cuffed jeans are denim at its most laid-back, and they’re a big trend in 2026.
With a turned-up hem and relaxed attitude, they instantly read cool, casual, and a little bit effortless. They’re made for sneakers, slides and ballet flats, for that off-duty-celeb, “just-threw-this-on” energy.
But don’t underestimate them after dark: add a sharp blazer, a silky cami and a heeled sandal, and suddenly they’re chic-small-bar approved. Think weekend denim that can moonlight as a night-out hero.
01
Atmos&Here jeans
$89.99 from The Iconic
A small turned-up cuff is chic for the minimalists among us.
02
Marks & Spencer jeans
$92.99 from Marks & Spencer
The mid-fold is a good in-between option.
03
H&M jeans
$59.99 from H&M
Try an extra-deep cuff to make the most of the trend.
04
Zara jeans
$89.95 from Zara
The asymmetrical detailing on the waist of these jeans is a fun point of difference.
Cigarette cut jeans
If skinny jeans and bootlegs got together and had a very stylish baby, these would be it.
Cigarette jeans are almost universally flattering, with their straight cut and subtle taper that’s slim without cutting off circulation.
Better yet, they’re a dream to style. They work with pretty much any shoe you can think of – loafers, ballet flats, heels, sneakers, boots… did we miss any!?
Pair with a button-down shirt and kitten-heel mules for a night out, or loafers and an oversized knit for weekend perfection.
01
Decjuba jeans
$109.95 from Decjuba
This cropped ankle-length jeans is perfect with heels, ballet flats or even triple white sneakers.
02
Levi’s jeans
$129.95 from Levi’s
Levi’s are a classic for a reason.
03
Big W jeans
$25 from Big W
Perfect for casual weekends.
04
M&Co jeans
$85 from Next
Black jeans are a wear-with-anything alternative to blue denim. Even pair with a blazer for casual Fridays in the office!