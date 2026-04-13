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Need new jeans? We found autumn’s biggest denim trends from just $25

It's officially jeans season!
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I think we can all agree, shopping for jeans is *checks notes* the very worst.

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But when you do find that pair that fits? Ooft – there’s nothing like it!

To help you get that ~very special~ “I just found the perfect new jeans” feeling, I’ve dived deep into the top trending styles for autumn/winter 2026. We’re talking washes (hint: they’re dark), cuts (hello, cigarette jeans!) and detailing (ahem, turned-up cuffs are back in a big way).

And no, I do not expect you to go out there and brave the world of denim alone. I wouldn’t do that to you!

I’ve found you a few pairs in each trending style for you to shop as you please. Just pick the look you like, click and let them come to you.

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Better yet, they all come in at under $130, with a few pairs for just $25. Yes, seriously.

Ready to shop? Let’s do it!

Dark denim jeans

Image: Getty

This year, we’re going deep – blue, that is.

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Dark indigo and inky blue washes are the star of 2026, and feel more polished and a wee bit more grown-up than their lighter counterparts, making them a natural evolution.

Wear them with a crisp white tee and sneakers for everyday simplicity, or lean into a more elevated take with a silk blouse, belt and heels. Sleek, versatile and quietly chic.

Photo: Kmart

01

Kmart belted jeans

$35 from Kmart

Super on-trend wide-leg jeans, with bonus belt? Say less.

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Photo: Big W

02

Big W jeans

$25 from Big W

At $25 a pop, you might as well get two pairs so you’re safe on laundry day.

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Photo: Cotton On

03

Cotton On

$69.99 from Cotton On

Puddle-leg jeans are having a big moment this season (and yes, you may call it “those jeans need hemming” if you prefer).

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Photo: Zara

04

Zara jeans

$69.95 from Zara

I love the tailored style for these Zara jeans. Denim, but make it sophisticated.

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Turned-up cuffs

Image: Getty

Cuffed jeans are denim at its most laid-back, and they’re a big trend in 2026.

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With a turned-up hem and relaxed attitude, they instantly read cool, casual, and a little bit effortless. They’re made for sneakers, slides and ballet flats, for that off-duty-celeb, “just-threw-this-on” energy.

But don’t underestimate them after dark: add a sharp blazer, a silky cami and a heeled sandal, and suddenly they’re chic-small-bar approved. Think weekend denim that can moonlight as a night-out hero.

Photo: Atmos&Here

01

Atmos&Here jeans

$89.99 from The Iconic

A small turned-up cuff is chic for the minimalists among us.

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Photo: Marks & Spencer

02

Marks & Spencer jeans

$92.99 from Marks & Spencer

The mid-fold is a good in-between option.

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Photo: H&M

03

H&M jeans

$59.99 from H&M

Try an extra-deep cuff to make the most of the trend.

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Photo: Zara

04

Zara jeans

$89.95 from Zara

The asymmetrical detailing on the waist of these jeans is a fun point of difference.

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Cigarette cut jeans

Image: Getty

If skinny jeans and bootlegs got together and had a very stylish baby, these would be it.

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Cigarette jeans are almost universally flattering, with their straight cut and subtle taper that’s slim without cutting off circulation.

Better yet, they’re a dream to style. They work with pretty much any shoe you can think of – loafers, ballet flats, heels, sneakers, boots… did we miss any!?

Pair with a button-down shirt and kitten-heel mules for a night out, or loafers and an oversized knit for weekend perfection.

Photo: Decjuba

01

Decjuba jeans

$109.95 from Decjuba

This cropped ankle-length jeans is perfect with heels, ballet flats or even triple white sneakers.

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Photo: Levi’s

02

Levi’s jeans

$129.95 from Levi’s

Levi’s are a classic for a reason.

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Photo: Big W

03

Big W jeans

$25 from Big W

Perfect for casual weekends.

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Photo: M&Co

04

M&Co jeans

$85 from Next

Black jeans are a wear-with-anything alternative to blue denim. Even pair with a blazer for casual Fridays in the office!

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